This week’s TV: Chris Rock live, a Fleetwood Mac-like saga, and down with the ‘Succession’-verse

Last week, “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong announced that the HBO series will end with its upcoming fourth season, which will premiere on March 26. And that’s a great decision. It will allow the satirical drama to end on a high note, before it becomes overly repetitive and stretched thin like too many other popular series that overstayed. It will also leave us wanting more, rather than wishing there had been less, which is always a good thing when it comes to entertainment.

There’s a second part to the good news, too. HBO wasn’t really a place, like Disney+ and Paramount+, where shows regularly become franchises with sequels and prequels and such. But after the massive popularity of “Game of Thrones,” the outlet began to make room for a number of spinoffs, including the prequel “House of the Dragon,” which premiered last year.

Fortunately, despite its huge success and awards appeal, “Succession” will likely not become a franchise, according to HBO and HBO Max CEO Casey Bloys. It won’t spawn a new series about the wacky frenemy-ship between Tom Wambsgans and Cousin Greg, or the love life of Gerri Kellman, or the story of Kendall Roy’s rap career. It won’t become a “Succession”-verse.

“It doesn’t seem to me that there’s something in ‘Succession’ where you would go, ‘Let’s follow just this kid’ or whatever,” Bloys told Variety. “It doesn’t seem like a natural thing to me. But if [Jesse Armstrong] said I want to do this, then I would follow Jesse’s lead.” Since Armstrong, in a rare example of creative integrity, is choosing to end the show at its peak, perhaps he will also be able to fight off the spinoff fever. Fingers crossed.

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones in Amazon's "Daisy Jones & The Six." Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Will “Daisy Jones & The Six” take us to paradise, or then again will it be cold as ice? The miniseries is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s oral-history-styled novel about the rise and fall of a legendary Fleetwood Mac-like rock group in 1970s L.A. It’s fictional, but the story will be presented in a documentary format (here’s the trailer). Two dozen songs were written for the series (by Blake Mills, Phoebe Bridgers, Marcus Mumford, Jackson Browne, and others) and performed by the cast. Riley Keough stars as the titular lead singer, with costars Suki Waterhouse, Sam Claflin, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon, Josh Whitehouse, and Timothy Olyphant. It premieres Friday on Amazon.

2. Based on the 1994 James Cameron movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis — because everything is based on something else these days — the comedy-action series “True Lies” premieres Wednesday at 10 p.m. on CBS. It was created and written by Matt Nix, the guy behind the cheerful oldie “Burn Notice.” Steve Howey (Kevin on “Shameless”) stars as the average-guy salesman who, to his bored wife’s surprise, is really a not-average-guy international spy. His wife, played by Ginger Gonzaga, joins him on the job and big adventures ensue (trailer here).

3. On Saturday at 10 p.m., Netflix is going to livestream a Chris Rock stand-up performance from Baltimore. Called “Selective Outrage,” the set is Rock’s second stand-up special for Netflix, and it’s the streamer’s first live stand-up event. Will he talk about IT?

Singer Mary J. Blige, shown at a recent event at the White House, is hosting her own BET talk show, "The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige." It premieres Wednesday. Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

4. On Wednesday at 10 p.m., BET is premiering “The Wine Down with Mary J. Blige,” a talk show featuring booze. “You all know me as Mary the entertainer, but I can’t wait for you to get to know me as Mary the friend,” Blige shared in a new 30-second promo. Her guests will include Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, and Yung Miami.

5. Jamie Demetriou, the British comic who created and stars in the series “Stath Lets Flats” (it’s on HBO Max here) and who played the guy no one remembers on “The Afterparty,” has a comedy special coming to Netflix on Tuesday. In “A Whole Lifetime With Jamie Demetriou,” he brings us through his life stages with songs and skits, featuring a cast including Ellie White, Sian Clifford, Jon Pointing, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, and Katy Wix.

