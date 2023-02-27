Battery recycling startup strikes deal with Honda

Based on technologies developed at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Ascend uses a blend of water and acid to extract the metals from ground-up batteries, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt. The company then reprocesses these metals so they can be reused to make cathodes for new lithium-ion batteries. Ascend says that its recycling method uses relatively little energy and produces little toxic waste.

“We have multiple deals with multiple automakers to recycle batteries,” said Ascend Elements spokesman Thomas Frey In fact, the company has been recycling used lithium-ion batteries for Honda since 2021. But, Frey added, “this is the first automaker that we’ve worked with to return those battery materials back into their supply chain.”

Westborough-based Ascend Elements is partnering with Japanese automaker Honda to supply recycled materials for electric car batteries, in a major expansion of the relationship between the two companies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Honda is a relative latecomer to the electric car market. The company doesn’t presently sell an all-electric vehicle in the US. But it has announced plans to introduce 30 new electric models worldwide by 2030, including a vehicle for the US market called the Prologue, to be built jointly with General Motors beginning next year. In addition, Honda will soon begin construction of a $3.5 billion lithium-ion battery plant in Ohio. For its part, Ascend last year began construction on a $1 billion recycling facility in Hopkinsville, Ky., that could provide cathode material to Honda’s battery plant.

Phil Cozad, who leads Honda’s North American lithium-ion battery recycling effort, said that Honda’s alliance with Ascend is part of a plan to make its cars entirely out of recycled materials, eliminating the need for mining new minerals.

“It is a challenging goal,” said Cozad, “and this is a key part of that.”

Honda is one of many potential customers for Ascend. Tesla, Hyundai, Ford, and LG are also building huge new battery factories in the US, and all of them will need reliable sources of lithium, cobalt, and nickel. Because these metals are scarce and costly, developing efficient ways to recycle them will be essential to meet soaring demand for battery-powered vehicles. A host of companies are planning to serve the market, including Canada’s Li-Cycle, Nevada-based American Battery Technology Co., and Beverly-based Nth Cycle.





