From birth to death, here’s what Governor Healey’s tax plan could mean for you

If approved by lawmakers, the wide-ranging proposal, unveiled on Monday, would give millions of dollars back to seniors, renters, and caregivers through a variety of new and expanded tax credits and incentives. It would also help the state’s wealthier residents, including those who earn short-term capital gains or hold a valuable estate when they die.

While Governor Maura Healey’s tax relief package won’t change anything for Massachusetts taxpayers this tax season, the proposal could reshape your state tax returns for years to come, and result in more money in the pocket for tens of thousands of Massachusetts residents.

Much of the package — including an expansion of the Apprentice Tax Credit and the Housing Development Incentive Program — aims to make it more enticing to do business in Massachusetts, at a time when concerns are mounting over the state’s economic competitiveness.

But many of the proposals center on ordinary taxpayers.

While it remains to be seen which, if any, of Healey’s proposal will make it through the Legislature, here are some ways the package could affect you and your taxes.

Caregiving costs

The centerpiece of the plan is the new child and family tax credit, which would offer families a refundable credit of $600 per dependent — which includes children under the age of 13, people with disabilities, and senior dependents who are 65 or older.

This new credit would replace and expand two programs that exist now. The Household Dependent Tax Credit currently offers up to $360 for two or more dependents, while the Dependent Care Tax Credit — which is designed to cover expenses such as child-care or homecare — pays out a maximum of $480 for two or more qualifying individuals.

Right now, residents can claim only one of these two tax credits, and only for up to two dependents. Healey’s plan would remove the cap on the number of dependents and increase the dollar amount paid out to families. This would aid more than 700,000 Massachusetts taxpayers and more than 1 million dependents, according to the governor’s office, and would cost the state $458 million.

Housing costs

Under the new proposal, people who rent in Massachusetts would be eligible for an extra $1,000 in tax deductions — up to $4,000 from the current maximum of $3,000. This policy change would aid more than 880,000 residents and cost the state $40 million, according to the governor’s office.

The package also proposes an increase to the senior circuit breaker credit, which counts against rent or real estate taxes for low-income residents 65 and older. The proposal would double the current credit — from $1,200 to $2,400 — helping 100,000 households, according to the governor’s office. (The credit is indexed to inflation, so the ceiling will likely go up year to year.)

Healey also aims to make over the Massachusetts estate tax, which currently taxes estates valued at over $1 million, among the lowest such thresholds in the nation and lower than median home prices in some Boston-area communities. She would offer a credit worth $182,000, effectively exempting all estates valued at $3 million or less from the tax. (The credit would also help chisel down the amount owed by estates that still exceed that threshold).

Estates valued under $3 million currently represent 70 percent of estate tax returns, according to the governor’s office.

Investments

The new tax package would also lessen the taxes levied on short-term capital gains — profit from an investment, like a stock, that was held for less than one year.

If enacted, the short-term capital gains tax would drop from 12 percent to 5 percent — the same rate levied on most other personal income in the state. This change would chiefly benefit the state’s wealthier residents, to the tune of $117 million, according to the Governor’s office.

Other

Included in the Healey administration’s proposal are a number of other measures that would aid average Massachusetts taxpayers.

The package includes a proposal to expand the types of commuter expenses that qualify for deductions, adding regional transit passes and bike commuting costs to the list.

Also proposed is an increase to the maximum credit allowed for expenses related to repairing or replacing failed cesspool or septic systems at a primary residence. If enacted, the maximum credit would be doubled, to $12,000. The credit for the expenses of getting rid of lead paint at a residence would also double to $3,000 for a full removal and $1,000 for partial abatement.

Check out the full proposal here:

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.