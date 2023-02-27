Milk Bar in Cambridge just closed. Is it because of a lease deal gone wrong, or a move to avoid a union?

In that Jan. 11 e-mail to the staff about the closure, Milk Bar president Keith Levy made no mention of union activity, but instead cited issues with the Brattle Street store’s lease and added that the company must vacate by March 6.

An employee named Sarah posted a statement on Instagram explaining that higher-ups’ January announcement that the store would close came less than four hours after workers at Milk Bar voted unanimously to unionize with the New England Joint Board Unite Here and sent a letter to management about their decision.

The closure of the Harvard Square location of bakery chain Milk Bar sparked a whirl of controversy this weekend, when employees alleged the company had shuttered its lone Boston-area store to squash a union effort, while corporate officials described the timing as “unfortunately coincidental.”

“The timing of this email, to say the least, convenient,” Sarah wrote in the statement.

Sarah and Unite Here did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

The dispute highlights the growing tension around unionization efforts at coffee shops and other small restaurant chains, which also face a variety of pressures from inflation and labor shortages. As union organizing has taken hold in the industry, a number of stores — particularly Starbucks locations and the Darwin’s coffeeshop chain in Cambridge — have closed their doors, perhaps partly in response.

Milk Bar’s decision to close in Cambridge had nothing to do with union activities, said Kimberly Kaminsky, the company’s vice president of brand, creative, and communications. Milk Bar sublet its space from another food chain, Washington, DC-based &Pizza, which closed in May 2022, and the company said in a statement that it had to vacate as a result of that store closing. &Pizza originally brought MilkBar into its space during a years long fight to win zoning approval, amid concerns from some Cambridge residents that a national pizza chain would hurt local shops.

“The closeness in proximity to our team member’s communication sharing their intent to unionize was purely and unfortunately coincidental,” it continued. “Not owning this storefront outright, and given our limited status as a former sub-tenant of another establishment, made the decision to close something that was unfortunately completely out of our control.”

Earlier this month, New York-based Joe’s Pizza announced plans to occupy the entire &pizza and Milk Bar space. The space — on a prime corner next to the Harvard COOP and across from the main entrance to the Harvard MBTA station — was previously home to Crimson Corner, a beloved newsstand that stood for 50 years and closed in 2017.

Kaminsky added that Milk Bar is working to get permission from the landlord to share the lease termination letter with the public.

When it opened in 2019, Milk Bar landed as a sensation, with lines three blocks long. The New York-based brand gained a cult following thereafter for its compost cookies and so-called crack pies, the brainchildren of award-winning chef and founder Christina Tosi.

What went awry afterward is unclear. In the Instagram post, Sarah alleged that workers had suffered through nearly a year of “unsavory work conditions, severe pay discrepancies, and a blatant steady decline in investment of its staff and physical space.”

