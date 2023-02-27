Murdoch acknowledges Fox News hosts endorsed election fraud falsehoods

Rupert Murdoch, chairman of the conservative media empire that owns Fox News, acknowledged in a deposition that several hosts for his networks promoted the false narrative that the election in 2020 was stolen from former president Donald J. Trump, court documents released on Monday showed. “They endorsed,” Murdoch said under oath in response to direct questions about the hosts Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Lou Dobbs, and Maria Bartiromo, a legal filing by Dominion Voting Systems said. “I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it in hindsight.” Murdoch’s remarks, which he made last month as part of the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox by Dominion, added to the evidence that Dominion has accumulated in an attempt to prove its central allegation: The people running the country’s most popular news network knew Trump’s claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election were false but broadcast them anyway. The new documents and a similar batch released this month revealed that top executives and on-air hosts reacted with incredulity bordering on contempt to the various fictitious allegations about Dominion, including that a secret algorithm in its machines allowed votes to be switched from one candidate to another and that the company was founded in Venezuela to help that country’s longtime leader, Hugo Chávez, fix elections. — NEW YORK TIMES

ATHLETIC SHOES

Cutting ties with West could cost Adidas dearly

Months after cutting ties with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West over his flagrant antisemitism, Adidas on Feb. 9 warned it was looking at massive losses if it couldn’t sell its inventory, raising questions about its options for the now-tainted brand, including literally burning the shoes. Newly installed chief executive Bjørn Gulden signaled this month that the company might not sell any existing product, which analysts valued from $300 million to $500 million. The company said it could lose as much 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in revenue this year and 500 million euros in operating profit if it cannot repurpose the merchandise. — WASHINGTON POST

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter laid off at least 200 of its employees Saturday night, three people familiar with the matter said, or about 10 percent of the roughly 2,000 who were still working for the company. Elon Musk, who acquired the social media platform in October, has steadily pared back its workforce from about 7,500 employees as he has sought to reduce costs. The layoffs came after a week when the company made it difficult for Twitter employees to communicate with one another. The company’s internal messaging service, Slack, was taken offline, preventing employees from chatting with one another or looking up company data, five current and former employees told The New York Times. On Saturday night, some employees discovered that they were logged out of their corporate e-mail accounts and laptops, three of the people said — the first hint that layoffs had begun. — NEW YORK TIMES

OFFICE SPACE

HSBC shopping for smaller digs in London

HSBC is looking for a new global headquarters that are around half the size of its current space in London’s Canary Wharf, a stark illustration of how pandemic-driven changes to working practices are reshaping the city’s office landscape. As firms adapt to remote and hybrid working patterns, a quarter of London businesses are downsizing office holdings and a further 18 percent are opting for coworking and flexible office spaces, a Bloomberg Intelligence survey found this month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

US top investor in France

French President Emmanuel Macron’s government says his business-friendly agenda is luring foreign investors. The French government says foreign investors continued to add jobs in the country last year, shrugging off higher inflation and the war in Ukraine. A total of 1,725 projects created or “maintained” 58,810 jobs, up 31 percent compared with 2021, according to Business France, the government agency charged with helping French businesses abroad. Most projects came from businesses based in the European Union, while the United States remained the top investor in the country, ahead of Germany and the United Kingdom, according to the agency. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MOBILE PHONES

Companies band together to share networks

An industry group representing the world’s biggest mobile phone operators announced a new united interface that will give developers universal access to all of their networks, speeding up the delivery of new services and products. The GSMA introduced the portal, called Open Gateway, at its annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday. AT&T, China Mobile Ltd., Deutsche Telekom, and Vodafone are among the 21 GSMA members that will use the interface. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Pending home sales jumped in January

US pending home sales rose by the most since June 2020 in January, potentially a temporary reprieve as lower mortgage rates in the month helped prop up demand. The National Association of Realtors’ index of contract signings to purchase previously owned homes increased 8.1 percent in January from a month earlier to 82.5, according to data released Monday. But even with the surge at the start of the year, contract signings were down 22.4 percent from January 2022 on an unadjusted basis. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Palantir lays off about 2 percent of workforce

Palantir Technologies, the data analysis firm cofounded by Peter Thiel, cut more than 70 jobs on Friday, or about 2 percent of staff, as it looks to reduce costs. The reduction in headcount comes after chief executive Alex Karp said at the World Economic Forum in January that the company planned to increase headcount this year even as it scrutinized expenses. Last August, Palantir said it was significantly expanding its hiring in 2022 to help meet ambitious sales goals, setting itself apart from other tech companies that were taking steps to cool recruiting. Palantir reported it employed 3,838 people at the end of 2022. The Denver-based company became profitable for the first time in the fourth quarter and said it expects 2023 to be its first-ever profitable year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Snap unveils a new AI chatbot

Snap, maker of the photo-sharing app Snapchat, has released an AI-enabled chatbot, becoming the latest major tech company to roll out features powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology. Snapchat’s My AI bot will be pinned to the top of the app’s chat tab, letting users engage directly with the AI as they would with friends on the popular photo-sharing and messaging app. The chatbot is available only to Snapchat Plus members, who pay $3.99 a month to subscribe. But the company plans eventually to roll it out to all of Snapchat’s 750 million monthly users. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Stellantis to cut up to 2,000 jobs in Italy

Stellantis is planning to cut as many as 2,000 jobs in Italy this year to further reduce its workforce in Fiat’s former home country as the transition to electric vehicles takes its toll. The carmaker, formed from the merger of Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, and local unions agreed on the reductions that represent about 4.3 percent of its 47,000 workforce in the country. The decision follows similar cuts last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS