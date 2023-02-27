fb-pixel Skip to main content

Rupert Murdoch testified that Fox commentators ‘endorsed’ Trump’s 2020 election lie

By Erik Larson Bloomberg,Updated February 27, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Rupert Murdoch in 2018.Drew Angerer/Photographer: Drew Angerer/Getty

(Bloomberg) -- Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch testified that the TV network’s popular commentators “endorsed” Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory about the 2020 presidential, even though Murdoch said he doubted the claim, according to a filing in a defamation lawsuit.

“Some of our commentators were endorsing it,” Murdoch said while being questioned under oath in a $1.6 billion suit by Dominion Voting Systems Inc., according to excerpts included in a court filing Monday.

“About the endorsement of a stolen election?” a lawyer asked.

“Yes,” Murdoch said. “They endorsed.”

Fox News is accused of helping to promote false claims that the voting-machine maker flipped millions of votes away from Trump. Murdoch’s testimony was disclosed by Dominion in its fight against a request by Fox to get a judge to throw out the lawsuit.

The case is Dominion Voting Systems v. Fox Corp., No. N21C-11-082 EMD CCLD, Delaware Superior Court (Wilmington).

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

