Rupert Murdoch testified that Fox commentators ‘endorsed’ Trump’s 2020 election lie

(Bloomberg) -- Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch testified that the TV network’s popular commentators “endorsed” Donald Trump’s conspiracy theory about the 2020 presidential, even though Murdoch said he doubted the claim, according to a filing in a defamation lawsuit.

“Some of our commentators were endorsing it,” Murdoch said while being questioned under oath in a $1.6 billion suit by Dominion Voting Systems Inc., according to excerpts included in a court filing Monday.

“About the endorsement of a stolen election?” a lawyer asked.