Boston police arrest four suspects in crackdown on drag racing; guns, drugs and dirt bikes seized

Police seized several guns including a Glock 19, Masterpiece Arms submachine gun, Archangel AR-15, Rockland Island revolver model 206, Glock 26, SCCY 9MM, and an Umarex pellet gun, according to the statement.

Boston police said in a statement that officers on Feb. 17 executed multiple search warrants in the area of 44 Lochdale Rd. in Roslindale.

A lengthy investigation that involved illegal drag racing in Boston has culminated in the arrests of four people and the seizure earlier this month of fentanyl, guns, and dirt bikes, authorities said Monday.

In addition, officials said, police recovered more than 36 grams of fentanyl and 37 dirt bikes and mopeds.

Police said they keyed on the alleged drag racing owing to quality of life and public safety concerns.

“Officers have been [conducting] a long-term investigation which led them to focus on groups involved in illegal drag racing,” the statement said. “These illegal events would draw large crowds resulting in excessively loud music, public drinking, and reckless operation.”

Drugs and guns seized in BPD raid in Roslindale Feb. 17. BPD

Police have also arrested four suspects in connection with the case over the past week.

Those arrested were identified as Angel Javier Mejia Lara, 26, of Roxbury, Wallis Baez Pimentel, 31, of Roxbury, Ramon Antonio Villar Peguero, 20, of Roxbury, and Melfi Octavio Rosa Hiraldo,cq 35, of Dorchester.

Lara, police said, is charged with five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, three counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm, registering of bets, money laundering, two counts of trafficking of class A fentanyl, five counts of distribution of class A fentanyl, receiving a stolen license plate, three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, operating an illegal repair shop, and conspiracy.

Lara was released on personal recognizance Monday at arraignment in Roxbury Municipal Court, where a not guilty plea was entered for him, legal filings show. His lawyer didn’t immediately return a call to his office seeking comment.

Pimentel, officials said, is charged with registering bets, using a phone for gaming and betting, and conspiracy, while Peguero’s charged with trafficking class A fentanyl, five counts of distributing class A fentanyl, and drag racing.

Hiraldo, meanwhile, is charged with three counts of distribution of class A fentanyl.

Arraignment details for Pimentel, Peguero, and Hiraldo weren’t immediately available. It wasn’t clear if they had hired lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

Dirt bikes seized in BPD raid in Roslindale Feb. 17. BPD

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.









