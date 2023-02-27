Boston police seek suspect in North End break-in

Boston police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a residential breaking and entering in the North End early in the morning of Feb. 19, authorities said Monday.
The incident occurred near 38 Fleet St., Boston police said in a statement.
The suspect is described as a man of average height and build who has black facial hair and short dreadlocks, said the statement, which was posted with photos.
The suspect allegedly entered the apartment carrying a black backpack with a silver stripe and was wearing red sneakers, black pants, and a black puffer jacket with an American flag on the back, police said.
The suspect allegedly left wearing a stolen beige Patagonia jacket and carrying four stolen purses, among other items from the apartment, the statement said.
Police ask that anyone with information about the suspect contact detectives at 617-343-4571. Anyone who wants to aid the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.