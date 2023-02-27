Once snowstorm tapers off, expect a midweek melt before another storm Friday

Our light to moderate snow storm is still on target for late Monday and Tuesday. One of the ways we can look at the impact this storm is likely to bring is by using the winter severity index. This is a measure of how these types of storms affect us.
Notice that this particular storm is forecast to have lower impact, meaning although things will be slow Tuesday, and schools are likely to be canceled you’ll still be able to get around throughout the day. If you’re someone who doesn’t like driving in snow, by the time Wednesday morning arrives I expect roads to be wet with some slush and a lot of that will melt. In other words, this isn’t a big storm.
The snow will arrive either side of midnight in greater Boston and then continue throughout the rest of the night and the first part of Tuesday.
The map below shows three time frames of when snow will be falling. The numbers represent how much snow is forecast to accumulate in a given hour. These numbers should be taken as a guide, not literally exact because it is a model, after all. Notice in the final image the snow has stopped south of Boston because it’s changed over to rain, but it’s still accumulating to the north. Temperatures are going to be in the mid-30s Tuesday afternoon meaning the snow will be on the wetter side, but this also means roadways tend to get cleaned up fairly easily.
I expect everything to wind down during the evening Tuesday and certainly by midnight precipitation should have ceased. When all is said and done, most areas will see between 3 and 6 inches of snow. Those spots that transition over to a mix or rain will see less, and there may be some more to the north of Boston.
The area of up to 8 inches shown over in the map below over Fitchburg to Nashua and up through Kingston, NH, might end up a little farther east, but I do think there’ll be some towns that report over 6 inches of snow.
Sunshine is back for Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s. We will see a significant amount of melting on southern exposed areas. The sun is now as strong as mid-October and can melt snow more efficiently on sunny days.
It’s mild with a few rain showers on Thursday and then another more important storm arrives for New England sometime on Friday. This looks like to be a messy situation with snow and rain depending on exactly where you are located.
It’s blustery and cold behind these weather systems, but not excessive. Skiing should also be quite good especially in Northern New England where most of these storm systems are going to produce snow.