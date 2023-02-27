These maps show how much snow New England can expect during the storm

Eastern Massaschusetts, the Cape and the Islands should expect snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, while the central and western parts of the state could see between 5 and 9 inches, with the heaviest snow falling late Monday night.

For many in Massachusetts, the winter storm expected to arrive late Monday will likely be the largest they have seen this season, following a mostly mild winter.

Most of Monday will be dry and chilly, with the morning sunshine giving way to increasing afternoon cloudiness, the National Weather Service said.

Plowable snow will begin falling Monday night, with the heaviest and steadiest snowfall occurring during the later hours. It will last into Tuesday.

Boston, along with the majority of eastern and central Massachusetts, will see snow begin to fall around 11 p.m., while in the rest of the state, it will begin around 9.m., the weather service said.

This map shows when the snow is expected to start falling. NWS

A winter storm warning is in effect from 7 p.m. Monday through 7 p.m. Tuesday for central and western Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and portions of northern Connecticut.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the rest of Massachusetts, including Boston and the southeastern portion of the state, as well as the Cape and Islands through 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Though the heavist snow is expected Monday night, it will continue to accumulate Tuesday at a lighter intensity, the weather service said. It will make travel very difficult Monday night, and the hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Forecasters are urging drivers to proceed slowly and with caution if they must travel.

This map shows which areas are under a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory. NWS

The highest snow amounts are likely to occur across Connecticut and into the Berkshires, the weather service said.

Worcester is forcast to get 6.7 inches while Springfield could see nearly 6 inches.

Boston is expected to get about 3.4 inches, Lawrence about 3.8 inches and Plymouth about 4.1 inches. Providence is likely to get 5.2 inches.

This map shows much snow is expected to fall during the storm. NWS

This map shows the risk of snow and sleet during the storm. NWS

Sleet may also be a risk in the western part of the state. The storm expected to have moderate impacts on daily life across most of the region, especially when it comes to driving.

This map shows the potential impacts of the storm. NWS

In New Hampshire and Maine, snow is expected to overspread the region from late Monday evening into Tuesday before tapering off during the night. The snow will make for a messy morning commute on Tuesday.

Total snow accumulations of between 4 and 7 inches are expected in some parts of Maine and New Hampshire, and a winter weather advisory is in effect, the weather service said.

What to expect in New Hampshire and Maine during the storm. NWS

This map shows much snow to expect in Maine and New Hampshire during the storm. NWS

The southern and central part of Maine will likely see the highest snow totals, with between 4 and 6 inches expected in Portland, Bath, and Rangeley. Areas further north, like Houlton and Caribou, will likely only get between 2 and 3 inches.

This map shows much snow Maine can expect during the storm. NWS

Most of New Hampshire will see between 4 and 6 inches. Meanwhile, the North Conway area could get up to 8 inches of snowfall.

This map shows much snow New Hampshire can expect during the storm. NWS

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.