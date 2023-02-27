City officials press Wu, police for information on investigation into East Boston woman’s disappearance

Reina Carolina Morales Rojas, a mother of two who came to the United States from El Salvador last year, was last seen Nov. 26 getting into a van on Bennington Street in East Boston, where she lived, and being dropped off in Somerville, authorities have said. Boston police first notified the public of Morales Rojas’s disappearance on Jan. 12.

Three months after an East Boston woman went missing, members of the City Council on Sunday pressed Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Police Department for answers amid criticism from the Latino community over the police response to her disappearance.

Reina Carolina Morales Rojas, 41, was last seen in East Boston on Nov. 26, 2022.

A vigil in East Boston on Sunday marked 90 days since Morales Rojas went missing. The event came as six Boston city councilors — Julia Mejia, Kendra Lara, Ricardo Arroyo, Ruthzee Louijeune, Tania Fernandes Anderson, and Brian Worrell — released a letter to Wu and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox demanding more information on Morales Rojas’ case. The councilors demanded that police “take the concerns of the East Boston Latino Spanish-speaking community seriously.”

“Unfortunately, the type of response Ms. Morales Rojas’ case received reflects a nationwide pattern,” the councilors wrote. “Missing cases of women of color are often unmet with the same urgency as their white counterparts. In this case, Reina is not only a woman of color but also an immigrant, which further makes her susceptible to dismissive treatment.”

Advertisement

The councilors wrote that the “case has revealed that the East Boston Latino Spanish-speaking community feels unheard and unseen by the Boston Police Department.”

“Police protection should be afforded equally to all residents regardless of race, class, national origin, or gender,” the councilors wrote. “The status quo is unacceptable, especially for communities of color, and a ‘business as usual’ approach will not protect Ms. Morales Rojas or other cases like hers.”

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Wu’s office confirmed the office had received the councilors’ letter and “will keep all community members updated to the extent legally possible given the ongoing investigation.”

“As the Boston Police Department continues to investigate, our thoughts are with Reina’s family and community, and we urge anyone with any possible information to come forward,” the spokesperson said in an e-mail.

A message was sent to the Boston Police Department seeking comment late Sunday night.

During the vigil outside the new Boston police station on East Eagle Street, community members gathered and held signs with Morales Rojas’ picture as Mejia spoke into a microphone.

“This case with Reina is not uncommon,” Mejia said, according to video from WHDH-TV. “Women of color all across the country are going missing. And when it comes to the issues that are impacting our people, we are an afterthought. So our office is here to not only amplify your voice but to stand with you and demand more transparency in this process.”

On Saturday, state Senator Lydia Edwards, state Representative Adrian Madaro, and Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta, all of whom represent East Boston, issued a joint statement “to reaffirm our consternation over Ms. Morales Rojas’ disappearance and our solidarity with the families and community members who have been impacted by her absence.”

“We are saddened and disturbed to know that she is still missing, and we are praying for her safe return,” the statement said. Her disappearance “underscores the need for due diligence in pursuing justice for women of color and the importance of ongoing dialogue and engagement between immigrant communities and law enforcement.”

Advertisement

Morales Rojas has been described as being approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Morales Rojas’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police at 617-343-4324 or to submit an anonymous tip by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.