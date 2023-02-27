Dorchester man charged with assault following alleged South End domestic violence incident

He has a record going back to 1998, prosecutors said, “with a history of violent offenses, violations of harassment orders and intimidation.”

Dale Newman, 44, was arraigned in the Central division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of assault and battery on a family or household member, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said i n a statement .

A Dorchester man was ordered held in lieu of $1,000 bail at his arraignment Monday following an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday in the South End, officials said.

Newman was ordered to stay away from the victim and is set to return to court on March 24, prosecutors said.

Newman’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

Boston police went to a West Dedham Street address at about 7:04 p.m. for a radio call reporting a domestic violence incident, prosecutors said.

A woman met with them and said that she was trying to leave the apartment with her two children after being in “an altercation” with a man, who was later identified as Newman, prosecutors said.

“The victim told officers she was sleeping when she was awoken by Newman striking her in the face with a closed fist,” the statement said. “She said Newman threw her across the room and onto the floor and kicked her in the stomach.”

Prosecutors said the woman, who had scratches and bruises on her face, neck, chest, and arms, refused medical treatment.

The woman told officers that Newman had left the apartment, prosecutors said. A sweep of the apartment revealed that he was in a second-floor locked bathroom and he was arrested, the statement said.

“This is a terribly frightening situation, exacerbated by the fact that two children were present in the apartment when the attack occurred,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “We’ll offer this victim and her family as much assistance as they require as this case moves forward.”

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.