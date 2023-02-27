Dorchester man dead after Tesla involved in wrong-way crash in Washington, D.C.

A Dorchester man has died after the Tesla electric vehicle he was driving was involved in a wrong-way crash with three other vehicles last week in Washington, D.C., authorities said.
Mohammed Islam, 21, died Sunday from his injuries, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C.
Shortly before 8 a.m. on Feb. 21, Islam was driving a 2019 Tesla Model 3 with four passengers headed southbound in the left lane on Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, when he crossed over the solid double yellow lines into oncoming traffic, the statement said.
Islam’s car struck two northbound vehicles head-on, the statement said, then was struck on the passenger side by a third northbound vehicle.
Islam, his passengers, and two of the drivers of the other vehicles were taken to nearby hospitals to treat their injuries, the statement said.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident is asked to call Metropolitan Police at 202-727-9099 or text the police department’s tip line at 50411.
