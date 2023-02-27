Dorchester man dead after Tesla involved in wrong-way crash in Washington, D.C.

A Dorchester man has died after the Tesla electric vehicle he was driving was involved in a wrong-way crash with three other vehicles last week in Washington, D.C., authorities said.

Mohammed Islam, 21, died Sunday from his injuries, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department in D.C.

Shortly before 8 a.m. on Feb. 21, Islam was driving a 2019 Tesla Model 3 with four passengers headed southbound in the left lane on Connecticut Avenue, Northwest, when he crossed over the solid double yellow lines into oncoming traffic, the statement said.