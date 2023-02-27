Fauci calls for ‘an open mind’ on theory that lab leak sparked coronavirus but sees no data to back it

Fauci’s comments, which kicked off The Boston Globe’s first Health and Biotech Week , came after news reports Sunday that the Energy Department has concluded that an accidental laboratory leak in China most likely caused the coronavirus pandemic. The conclusion was made with “low confidence” prompted by undisclosed new evidence that officials described as “weak.” Some scientists, based on studies of the virus’s genes, believe a large food and live animal market in Wuhan was the most likely source.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday “we must all keep an open mind to all possibilities” about the origins of the coronavirus, but noted that “we may never know.”

Fauci, who also served former chief medical adviser to President Joseph R. Biden, noted that although the FBI and the Department of Energy believe that a lab leak was blame, “four other intelligence agencies believe it was a natural occurrence.”

“I don’t see any data for a lab leak. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t have happened,” Fauci said in a live interview with Anna Kuchment, the Globe’s medical and biotechnology editor. But evolutionary virologists published a study in the peer-reviewed journal Science with data that “rather strongly suggests it was a natural occurrence” — a virus that leaped from animals to humans.

Asked what is needed to get to a firm answer, Fauci called for “openness and transparency” and international cooperation, including from China. “There needs to be a lot more investigation into the origin,” he said. “It’s very difficult to do if you don’t have access to the location in which it occurred.”

In the end, Fauci said, “We may never know.”

Health and Biotech Week,a series of online events, showcases advancements in medicine, science, and technology.





Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @felicejfreyer.