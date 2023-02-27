Healey to pitch $750 million tax relief package

The expansive proposal, which Healey plans to file Wednesday alongside her first state budget plan, would reshape more than a dozen tax credits or incentives the state already offers while also creating some entirely new ones. Healey’s office said it would cost the state $742 million next fiscal year.

Moving to fulfill a central campaign promise, Governor Maura Healey on Monday unveiled a nearly $750 million tax relief package she said would help save Massachusetts families, renters, and seniors millions of dollars, but includes proposed cuts that some Democrats have criticized as largely helping the wealthy.

In many instances, the proposal hews closely to one Healey’s Republican predecessor, Charlie Baker, first pushed a year ago before it ultimately died in a Democrat-dominated Legislature that must approve any tax changes before they become law. Even now, some legislative leaders, particularly in the Massachusetts House, appear hesitant on voluntarily curtailing the tax revenue the state currently collects, given looming economic uncertainty.

In a statement, Healey said the package is intended to aid those “who need it most” while helping to both keep businesses and residents in Massachusetts and attract new ones.

The Cambridge Democrat’s ability to push her tax proposal into law offers one of the first, and likely biggest, tests of her nascent tenure after she campaigned heavily on easing the financial burden on taxpayers at a time when tens of thousands of people are fleeing high-cost Massachusetts to live in New Hampshire, Florida, and elsewhere.

“Everywhere we go, the Lieutenant Governor and I hear from people who are struggling to get by as the cost of living continues to skyrocket past them,” said Healey, who was scheduled to detail her plan at a Monday morning news conference in Lynn. “This proposal centers affordability, competitiveness, and equity each step of the way.”

The majority of proposed relief would come from a new child and family tax credit Healey pitched last year as a gubernatorial candidate. The plan would combine two existing tax credits into one and promises to give Massachusetts families $600 per child, dependent with disabilities, or senior dependent, with no limits to how many children or dependents they can claim.

This change could cost $458 million while helping about 700,000 taxpayers, Healey’s administration estimated.

Healey is also proposing to allow some 880,000 residents to deduct up to $4,000 on what they pay on rent, an increase from the current $3,000 cap. (The Legislature appeared in agreement on a similar framework last year.) And her plan includes a measure to double the maximum credit low-income seniors can claim to offset property taxes from $1,200 to $2,400 — something Baker first proposed a year ago.

Healey embraced other proposals Baker pursued last year. She is seeking to cut the tax rate on short-term capital gains — investments held for up to a year — from 12 percent to 5 percent, saving taxpayers $117 million next fiscal year. The proposal was among those business leaders have lobbied for, but it fell flat last year in the Legislature after progressive Democrats criticized it as a move that would largely benefit the state’s wealthier residents.

Healey is also reviving a push to reshape Massachusetts estate tax. Her plan would eliminate the tax on estates valued at $3 million or less by offering a tax credit of up to $182,000. Currently, just 12 states, plus Washington, D.C., tax estates after death, according to the AARP, with Massachusetts taxing between 0.8 percent to 16 percent on estates above $1 million. That’s tied with Oregon for the lowest threshold in the country.

Healey’s office said her proposal would save taxpayers $167 million and is designed to ease the burden on smaller estates that historically have filed more than 70 percent of estate tax returns.

Business leaders have long pushed the state to rework the estate tax, arguing it can be an important factor when wealthy individuals and business owners decide which state they will call home.

With the dawn this year of the so-called millionaires tax, which increases the state’s 5 percent income tax rate to 9 percent on annual income exceeding $1 million, the business community has also pressed policy makers to find other ways to make Massachusetts more tax-friendly.

Healey, who supported the millionaires tax, has since repeatedly struck a business-friendly tone. That included in her inaugural speech, in which she promised she and her administration would be “partners every step of the way” with business leaders.

“Massachusetts is a national leader in so many ways . . . but we’re not leading when it comes to affordability,” Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll said in a statement. “If people can’t afford to live and work here, we’re not going to be able to maintain our economic edge.”

Healey’s proposal seeks to modify or create at least 10 other tax credit or incentive programs, moves her office said would cost the state $17 million in revenue next year.

That includes increasing the $10 million annual cap on the state’s Housing Development Incentive Program to $50 million in the first year and $30 million every year afterward in a bid to push developers to create more market-rate housing in Gateway Cities. The program provides two tax incentives to developers to build new construction or rehab existing properties as multi-unit buildings.

Healey also wants to expand which employers could qualify for an apprenticeship tax credit, double the state’s dairy tax credit, and allow taxpayers to take deductions on regional transit passes and bike-share memberships.

Her plan also would create a new tax credit for live theater productions, reviving a controversial proposal that the Massachusetts House has unsuccessfully pursued for years.

Whether lawmakers will buy into all, or even some, of Healey’s plan is unclear. Senate President Karen E. Spilka has supported the idea of pursuing a long-term tax relief proposal, but House Speaker Ronald Mariano has been noncommittal despite once pursuing the chamber’s own plan last summer.

“It’s not the same situation as it was a year ago,” the Quincy Democrat told reporters earlier this month.

Healey’s office appeared to move quickly to marshal support for the tax package, releasing statements of support from about a half-dozen business and industry leaders. That included backing from a leader at the Associated Industries of Massachusetts, a business group to which Healey pitched herself as an ally during a speech last month.

“Based on this budget, it is clear that the [Healey] Administration shares AIM’s concerns about the Commonwealth’s competitive future,” Brooke Thomson, AIM’s executive vice president of government affairs, said in a statement released by Healey’s office. “This is a critical first step towards ensuring sustained growth and economic strength.”

At least out of the gate, Healey did not include other items that appeared to have support at one time in the Legislature. Both chambers, for example, last year proposed increasing the state’s earned income tax credit from 30 percent to 40 percent of the federal level, in a bid to save money for low-income families.

Healey also isn’t seeking any one-time tax rebates in her plan, an idea lawmakers had embraced before the state’s surging tax revenues helped trigger an obscure 1980s-era law, funneling nearly $3 billion back to taxpayers late last year.

Samantha J. Gross and Jon Chesto of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.