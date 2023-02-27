Lawsuit filed in Chelsea Soldiers’ Home deaths from COVID

All three men died in spring of 2020 of COVID-19 after contracting the virus at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home during the early days of the pandemic.

Maurice “Master Chief” Poulin served in the Coast Guard for 24 years, participating in nine invasions during World War II. And John Sullivan enlisted in the Navy after graduating high school and served as a second class machinist mate during the Vietnam War.

Army Staff Sergeant Joseph “Red” Terenzio helped rescue more than two dozen fellow soldiers from enemy territory while serving in the South Pacific during World II, despite being wounded.

On Monday, their families filed a class-action civil rights lawsuit in US District Court in Boston against former and current state officials alleging that they caused the “premature and preventable deaths” of the three veterans and at least 28 others. Officials failed to take appropriate action or correct unsanitary, unfit, and unacceptable living conditions at the facility as the deadly virus swept through it, according to the lawsuit.

“Our clients are American heroes,” said attorney Anthony Antonellis, who represents the families. Terenzio, the lawsuit noted, was awarded numerous medals for his bravery, including three Purple Hearts and a Silver Star. Poulin of Nahant earned numerous awards and was tapped to represent the Coast Guard at a celebration in Portland, Ore., marking the 60th anniversary of the end of World War II, according to his son.

Advertisement

“We are hoping to get answers for them. ...We want to know why the soldiers’ home did not follow clearly established infectious disease protocols and why the home was unsanitary and unfit to live in,” Antonellis said

The suit names Francisco Urena, former Veterans Services secretary; Marylou Sudders, former secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services; Cheryl Lussier Poppe, the secretary of Veterans Services who was superintendent of the home in 2020, and four others identified only as John or Jane Doe.

Advertisement

The allegations mirror those raised in a similar lawsuit brought by the families of veterans who were infected by the coronavirus at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the site of one of the nation’s most deadly outbreaks. Last year, the state agreed to pay $56 million to settle the case, with payments to be made to the families of 84 veterans who died from the virus and another 84 veterans who contracted COVID-19 at the home and survived.

In a January letter to Sudders, Jeffrey Shapiro, the state’s inspector general, accused the state of failing to intervene in the management of the Chelsea home after a state report in August said at least a dozen rooms at the home were in “terrible” condition and contained feces and dead rodents. A week later, the Healey administration fired the boss of the home.

The lawsuit filed Monday alleges that the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home was reckless or deliberately indifferent to the risk COVID-19 posed to its vulnerable, elderly population and failed to train its employees or provide them with protective gear such as masks, gloves and gowns. At one point, family members of veterans were compelled to buy protective gear for staff, the lawsuit says.

In a March 2020 official newsletter for the home, according to the lawsuit, Poppe downplayed concerns with the virus, saying, “Remember, the risk of coronavirus is still considered low while the risk of the flu is high.”

Advertisement

Urena and Poppe declined to comment on the lawsuit. Sudders could not be reached for comment. Caroline Whitehouse, a spokeswoman for the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services, said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit alleges officials “knowingly permitted sick, ill or contagious employees or staff” to work with veterans at the home, failed to mandate or make arrangements for testing or screening of employees for the coronavirus, and on at least one occasion denied an employee’s request to take a COVID-19 test.

In March 2020, according to the lawsuit, ill or contagious residents at the home were not properly quarantined or isolated, there was over-crowding in dormitory-style units, and dementia patients were permitted to roam the floor and interact with others.

Despite calls by Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey in June 2020 for an independent investigation concerning the outbreak of COVID-19 at the home, the state has yet to complete one, according to the lawsuit.

Terenzio, who was born and raised in Revere, was married for 70 years and had two daughters. He was the first veteran to get COVID-19 at the Chelsea Soldiers Home. He died on March 30, 2020, at 96.

His daughter, Brenda D’Errico, said she and her mother visited her father every day after he moved into the home in 2018, then couldn’t see him once visits were barred in March 2020 in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

Advertisement

“They kept telling us how safe he was,” said D’Errico, adding that she would have taken him home if she knew the risk. “We believed them.”

She said she is frustrated by the lack of information about what happened.

Sullivan, 77, who was raised in Brighton and graduated from Needham High, had lived at the Chelsea home for more than a decade. He died April 7, 2020.

The lawsuit says Sullivan “was forced to live in areas where dirt, bugs and roaches were present.”

Sullivan’s brother, Tom, said it bothers him that the Chelsea home didn’t receive the same scrutiny as the Holyoke home.

“I don’t think there was ever any investigation done in Chelsea,” Tom Sullivan said. “I think they were trying to hide it.”

Sullivan said he got a call on April 1, 2020, telling him his brother was being taken to the West Roxbury Veterans Hospital because he had a high temperature, then learned that night he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was on oxygen. Later, he said, he learned that another resident in his brother’s dormitory-style room had tested positive three days earlier and died.

“I just hope we get to the truth. He didn’t deserve to go like this,” he said.

Poulin, who spent the end of his career as a commanding officer of three lifeboat stations, moved into the home in March 2020. His son, Ed, said he had lunch with him that day and supper the following day, then was told that he could no longer see him because the home was shutting down all visits until further notice.

Advertisement

Ed Poulin said his father had been on a waiting list for roughly six months before he was accepted into the Chelsea home and was happy to finally be there, among fellow veterans.

But on April 23, he died of COVID-19, at age 97.

“I think they made some mistakes,” said Poulin, adding that the virus “just spread like crazy.”

Andrea Estes of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.