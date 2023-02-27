Local partnership fundraises to save newborns in Ukraine

In response, a local partnership is sending portable light therapy devices developed in Newton, Mass., to neonatologists in Ukraine, which is now entering the second year of the disastrous conflict.

As the war in Ukraine continues to damage hospitals and destroy medical equipment, thousands of babies are born without access to therapy for a common but serious condition: jaundice.

“There’s about 1,000 babies born in Ukraine every day, and if the number of babies that need treatment for jaundice is 10 percent, that’s 100 babies every day that need access to treatment,” said Dr. Donna Brezinski, a neonatologist and founder and CEO of Little Sparrows Technologies. “It’s a huge number.”

Brezinski is the inventor of the bili-hut, a phototherapy device that treats jaundice more quickly and less expensively than traditional equipment. Her company has partnered with Brigham and Women’s Hospital to send 60 devices to the Association of Neonatologists of Ukraine in response to an urgent request from the organization.

“Due to the war situation in our country and the extreme conditions in which we have to help our newborns and their mothers today, we would like to ask you for humanitarian aid,” wrote Dr. Tetiana Znamenska, the president of the association, in a letter last March.

A condition that affects more than half of all newborns, jaundice occurs when a baby’s blood contains an excess of bilirubin, a chemical normally cleared by the liver that can cause yellow discoloration of a baby’s skin and eyes. Severe cases kill more than 100,000 newborns annually worldwide and can cause permanent brain damage and seizures in those who aren’t treated quickly.

Severe jaundice, which usually occurs during the first week of life, can be treated by placing the baby under special blue light that helps break down and remove bilirubin from the blood. However, traditional high-intensity phototherapy devices cost thousands of dollars and require frequent repairs and reliable electricity, making them inaccessible for hospitals and communities that lack resources.

The bili-hut global™, which can run on a battery pack, costs less than traditional devices and weighs “roughly the same as a newborn,” Brezinski said. It works by encasing the baby in a blue light source that “curves around the baby, sort of like a tanning bed,” she said.

In addition to bili-huts, the partnership is sending bili-rulers, a screening tool made up of yellow swatches to determine the severity of jaundice in a baby based on how yellow the skin is. The tool can help providers determine which cases are severe enough to require further treatment.

“It’s important [for both devices] to be able to move from place to place, because the setting is constantly changing in war,” said Dr. Anne Lee, an attending pediatrician, director of the Global Advancement of Infants and Mothers (AIM) Lab and director of global newborn health at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “People are having to move to basements and deliver in hallways and things like that.”

Lee, whose lab developed the bili-ruler prototype, also leads the Support Ukrainian Newborns, or “SUN,” project, which is raising the funds to deliver the devices to Ukraine. To date, the initiative has raised enough money to send 17 pairs of bili-huts and bili-rulers to Ukraine, a dozen of which have already been delivered and are in use.

The SUN project’s name is also a nod to Ukraine’s national flower, the sunflower, Lee said.

Bili-huts are also being put to use in the United States, where their portable nature allows babies to be treated in the mother’s hospital room or even at home instead of in the neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU. Jaundice can keep newborns in the hospital for a few extra days, or make it necessary for parents who have been discharged to return to the hospital for treatment.

“A lot of hospitals right now will take the baby away and put them in the neonatal ICU and then the mom has to go every couple of hours to try and nurse,” Brezinski said. “It’s not only really disruptive and emotionally difficult, but it puts a huge stress on the hospital workflow.”

Bili-huts are currently in use in hospitals in Maryland, Oregon, and Wyoming and by home phototherapy programs in Arizona, Colorado, California, Alabama, Rhode Island, North Carolina, and Massachusetts, Brezinski said. While other home phototherapy devices exist, the bili-hut boasts a short treatment time of 12 hours, compared with competing devices that can take up to six days, Brezinski said.

Starting in March, Little Sparrows Technologies will partner with the Rhode Island nursing agency Happy Babies Healthy Moms Inc. to offer home treatment for infant jaundice to families in Greater Boston administered by neonatal nurses.

“We expect this has the potential to avert 1,000 or more neonatal hospital readmissions for jaundice when it is scaled,” Brezinski said.

Research has found that home treatment is a safe option for otherwise healthy newborns, but that more severe cases may still require hospitalization.





Zeina Mohammed can be reached at zeina.mohammed@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @_ZeinaMohammed.