Maine man reels in massive, ‘world-class’ 25.9 pound northern pike on his first time ice fishing

The 43-inch fish weighed in at 25.9 pounds, with a 22-inch circumference.

On his first time ice fishing, a Maine man reeled in a massive northern pike in the Belgrade Lakes Region on Feb. 12.

“The first thing I thought was, ‘That’s a world-class fish,’” Jack Sullivan, owner of Maine Fishing Guides, said in a phone interview.

Eric Emerich and his wife Krista, who live in Garland, had hired Sullivan as a guide to help them navigate the sport for the first time. As they sat inside an ice shack, Sullivan spotted a flag go up a few hundred yards away, he said.

Advertisement

“I put it in an area that typically we don’t get flags, but if we do, then it’s normally a big fish,” Sullivan said. “But nothing like that.”

They hopped on snowmobiles and sped off to the trap, where Emerich, 53, tried to reel in the fish over the next 40 minutes. Sullivan coached him as he fought the massive fish.

“I’d make gains, then he’d take off,” Emerich said in a phone interview. “There’s a lot of finesse involved, rather then overpowering. It was about letting him tire out, you know, letting him take the line.”

Emerich was finally able to pull it to the surface through a 10-inch hole drilled in the ice.

“I don’t know if I fully understood how big it was. I realized later, what a once-in-a-lifetime sort of thing that was,” Emerich said.

At first, Sullivan was sure that the northern pike would break the state record, though it fell about five pounds short. Most of the pikes his clients catch weigh about 15 to 18 pounds at most, he said.

“I’ve been pike fishing for 13 years and that is by far the biggest I’ve seen in person,” Sullivan said.

Advertisement

Emerich said he plans to mount the northern pike — although the fish was so big even finding a taxidermist has been difficult. For now, Emerich said it’s an experience he’ll never forget.

“It’s pretty amazing this was his first time ice fishing,” Sullivan said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.