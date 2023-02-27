Man, 33, killed in fatal shooting in Brockton, police say

Brockton police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night which left a 33-year-old man dead, officials said.

At 10:27 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 54 North Main St., according to Darren Duarte, a spokesperson for Brockton police.

“A 33 year-old man from Quincy was killed in an overnight shooting in Brockton,” Beth Stone, a spokesperson for the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office, said in a statement.