Man, 84, struck by car while crossing street in Easton has died, police say

A man who was struck by a car Sunday night while crossing a street in Easton has died, police said Monday.
Around 6:45 p.m., police received a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near 519 Foundry St., officials said.
Michael Ginsberg, 84, of Easton, was crossing the street when he was struck by a 2012 Hyundai sedan traveling west, police said. Ginsberg was walking to his home a short distance away, police said.
“Upon arrival, officers located a male lying in the roadway suffering from traumatic injuries,” police said.
Ginsberg was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton but later died, police said.
Advertisement
The driver of the sedan, a 24-year-old Brockton resident, remained on scene and was interviewed by investigators, police said.
“At this time, no charges have been filed against the operator and the investigation remains ongoing by the Massachusetts State Police and Easton detectives,” police said.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.