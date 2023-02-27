Man, 84, struck by car while crossing street in Easton has died, police say

A man who was struck by a car Sunday night while crossing a street in Easton has died, police said Monday.

Around 6:45 p.m., police received a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle near 519 Foundry St., officials said.

Michael Ginsberg, 84, of Easton, was crossing the street when he was struck by a 2012 Hyundai sedan traveling west, police said. Ginsberg was walking to his home a short distance away, police said.