Man held without bail in connection with 2011 slaying of father of three in Hyannis

Hampton is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Todd Lampley, a father of three, on Feb. 27, 2011, in the area of 42 Fresh Holes Road in Hyannis, according to authorities.

Devarus M. Hampton was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on charges of murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, court papers show. A not guilty plea was entered for him, and his lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

A 40-year-old Mashpee resident was held without bail Monday at his arraignment for allegedly shooting another man to death in Hyannis in 2011, according to officials and legal filings.

Advertisement

“Upon arrival, they found Lampley unconscious, bleeding, and suffering from gunshot wounds in a bedroom at the residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Barnstable police in a statement Friday.

It wasn’t immediately clear why it took so many years to charge Hampton with the killing. A request for comment was sent Monday afternoon to a spokesperson for Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois’s office.

Lampley was the father of three girls and had moved up to Massachusetts several years prior to the killing from Mississippi, the Globe reported in the days following the slaying.

“It all happened so quick, I didn’t even hear the gunshots,’’ said Tyasia Warren, then 22 and Lampley’s girlfriend at the time, in an interview days after the killing. ““He was standing there, saying Tya, Tya, and I grabbed him and he fell on top of me. He fell on the floor and I was holding him, holding his back so no blood would come out.”

“He died right in my arms,’’ said Warren, the mother of Lampley’s youngest child.

A motive for the slaying wasn’t clear Monday. Hampton’s next hearing is slated for April 5. The police report on the case is impounded, the court clerk’s office said.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

















Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.