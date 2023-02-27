Milton asks governor to stop demolition of stairs at MBTA station

Town officials said they were recently notified that the MBTA plans to demolish the stairs at Milton Station March 6 to March 9.

Town officials have been asking the MBTA to repair the stairs for almost a decade — saying they are a safety hazard, blight on the landscape, and impediment to commuters — before filing a lawsuit against the transit agency in October 2022.

The Milton Select Board has appealed to the governor to stop the MBTA from demolishing the long-barricaded staircase at the MBTA’s Milton Station on Adams Street in Lower Mills, asking that it be rebuilt instead.

In its letter, the Milton board said Milton and Lower Mills are being treated differently than other wealthier communities. “Such an injustice has not, and would not, occur in MBTA communities such as Newton or Wellesley, or Brookline. But Lower Mills, the doorstep to Dorchester and Mattapan, is left with no plan, no design, and no action for years and then decades.”

“We implore you to step in immediately to prevent the MBTA’s continuing injustice against the town of Milton, the communities of Lower Mills, and all those who seek to use the MBTA’s Adams Street station,” the Select Board wrote to Governor Maura Healey on Feb. 17.

The MBTA has said that the staircase cannot be repaired without making it handicapped accessible — which will be done when a new Milton Station is built as part of an upgraded Mattapan trolley line. That work is a decade or more away, according to MBTA documents.

MBTA officials also have said that there is an alternate route to the station from Adams Street: down the street and through a parking lot.

