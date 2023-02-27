The most coveted endorsements in the race to replace Congressman Cicilline

Here’s a list of some of the major endorsements the Democratic candidates will be seeking in the coming months. (Yes, there will be at least one Republican in the race, but they are unlikely to earn any of these endorsements.)

It could be several months before the real field begins to take shape, but there is plenty of action happening behind the scenes as potential candidates think about how they’ll get the money to run and whose support they’ll seek.

It has been six days since US Representative David Cicilline announced that he is stepping down to run the Rhode Island Foundation, and the number of people who like seeing their name on lists of potential candidates continues to grow.

David Cicilline

Don’t hold your breath, Democrats. Yes, every candidate would love to say they are endorsed by the outgoing congressman, but he has no reason to put his thumb on the scale just as he leaves for a job at the nonpartisan Rhode Island Foundation. He’s much more likely to play it like he did in last year’s Providence mayoral race, where every candidate wanted to believe he voted for them. Similarly, it’s unlikely that any other member of the congressional delegation will publicly endorse.

AFL-CIO

With more than 80,000 members across the state, the federation of unions run by George Nee and Pat Crowley is easily the most sought-after endorsement among the Democratic candidates in the race. But you need two-thirds of the delegates from its member unions to win the endorsement, and that’s not a guarantee in a multi-candidate field. If labor is divided in the race, the key endorsements will come from the two teachers’ unions, UFCW, AFSCME, SEIU, and the building trades.

Rhode Island Democratic Party

Since the Democratic primary is likely to decide the winner in the First District, it doesn’t hurt to have that little star next to your name that shows you have the state party’s endorsement. Every statewide candidate that was endorsed by the party last year won their primary and the general election.

Governor Dan McKee

This is McKee’s first real chance to play political kingmaker, and because he lives in the First District, he’ll be voting in the Democratic primary. It appears likely that he’s going to have plenty of friends in the race, but you also have to wonder if he’d like to see Helena Foulkes go off to Congress and get off his back for a few years.

Mayor Brett Smiley

He’s still brand new as mayor of the capital city, but Smiley ran up the score on the East Side during his primary last year. There are plenty of votes and even more money in that part of the city, and many of those residents will be asking what he thinks about this race.

United Nurses and Allied Professionals

With more than 55,000 members, you can bet that the largest health care union in the state isn’t going to sit on the sidelines in this race. They endorsed McKee in last year’s gubernatorial primary.

The national groups

Think Emily’s List, Moms Demand Action, Latino Victory, etc. Because it’s an off-year election, the national organizations have plenty of resources to offer and fewer races to choose from. Many of the people who are flirting with running in the First District are already making calls to these groups.

