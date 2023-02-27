N.H. man indicted on charges he robbed five banks in Massachusetts

A New Hampshire man has been indicted on federal charges for allegedly committing a string of five bank robberies across Northern Massachusetts in March 2022, the US attorney’s office said Monday.

Reinaldo Ortiz, 45, of Manchester, N.H., was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury in US District Court in Boston on five counts of bank robbery, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office and court records. Ortiz was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint on Jan. 12, the statement said.

Ortiz is due back in court on March 16, records show. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.