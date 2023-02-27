fb-pixel Skip to main content

School closures in Massachusetts for Tuesday

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated February 27, 2023, 10 minutes ago
Children took advantage of a January snow day to go sledding in Franklin Park.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

With a winter storm expected to bring at least a few inches of snow to Eastern Massachusetts and heavier snowfall toward the central and western regions of the state, schools are announcing closures for Tuesday.

Snow will begin falling late Monday night and will continue through Tuesday, forecasters said. State officials warned driving conditions could be dangerous during the morning commute.

Below is a partial list of schools that are closed on Tuesday.

-Abbey Kelley Foster Regional

-Andover

-Ashburnham-Westminster Regional School District

-Ashland Public (two-hour delay)

-Atlantis Charter District

-Auburn Public

-Ayer-Shirley Regional School District

-Bedford

-Bellingham

-Blackstone-Millville Public

-Blue Hills Regional Technical High School

-Braintree (two-hour delay)

-Brockton

-Chelsea

-Clinton

-Danvers

-Douglas

-Everett

-Fall River

-Fitchburg

-Foxboro Regional Charter School

-Framingham

-Gardner

-Haverhill

-Holliston (two-hour delay)

-Hudson

-Hull Public (two-hour delay)

-Lawrence

-Leominster

-Lincoln

-Lynnfield

-Lynn

-Marblehead

-Marshfield (two-hour delay)

-Milford

-Narragansett

-New Bedford

-North Attleborough

-Norton

-Oxford

-Peabody

-Randolph

-Salem

-Shrewsbury

-Swampscott

-Taunton

-Tyngsborough

-Wachusett Regional School District

-Webster

-Weymouth (two-hour delay)

-Winchendon

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

