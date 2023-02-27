SUV stolen in Lawrence with toddler inside, police say

The SUV is described as a silver 2011 Honda Pilot with the Massachusetts license plate 2MKK26, State Police said in a statement. It reportedly has damage on the front end, they added.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout after an SUV was stolen in Lawrence with a toddler inside Monday night, officials said.

State Police released this photo of Emma Buth, the 22-month-old child believed to be in an SUV that was stolen in Lawrence Monday night.

State Police said the child believed to be in the SUV is Emma Buth, who is 22 months old and is of Dominican and Cambodian descent, with black hair and brown eyes, State Police said. She is about 2 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 25 pounds.

She was wearing a pink coat with a silver buckle and pink pants that have flowers on them, State Police said.

A photo of the SUV police say was stolen from Lawrence with a toddler inside Monday night. Massachusetts State Police

Lawrence police informed State Police of the stolen vehicle, which was taken from South Broadway, at about 8:19 p.m., the statement said.

Local and State Police are actively searching for the SUV, State Police said, and they are “currently evaluating the circumstances to determine if we will activate an AMBER Alert.”

Anyone who sees the vehicle is advised to call 911 immediately, State Police said.

No further information was immediately available.

