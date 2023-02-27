There’s cold plunges. Then there’s the ‘ice mile.’

On a recent morning in South Boston, three accomplished open-water swimmers — each woman with the English Channel on her résumé — plunged into the frigid waters of Pleasure Bay to attempt to swim six lengths of a marked course. They were supported by safety personnel in the water and on shore, including a hired ambulance crew that had a stretcher at the ready.

The rules for an “ice mile” are rather simple: Competitors must swim a mile, unassisted, and can only wear a standard bathing suit, goggles, and a swim cap. Oh, and the water temperature can be no higher than 41 degrees, according to the standards set by the International Ice Swimming Association, which also requires competitors to have a sign-off from a doctor, including a clean EKG, and a 1-kilometer qualifying swim.

The water temperature was 39 degrees. Each woman hoped the swim would take her a little over 30 minutes. Here’s how they described the experience.

Elaine Howley prepared to enter the water in order to swim an "ice mile" at Pleasure Bay. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“I was standing there, asking myself, ‘Why am I doing this again?’ ” Elaine Howley said. A 45-year-old freelance journalist from Waltham, she was the only one of the three swimmers to have done an ice mile in the past, back in 2012. “There are other ways I could get my jollies. There was no reason to revisit it, yet here I was. And I think the big reason was this desire to renew my credentials, to prove I could still do it, that I haven’t aged out of this ‘stupid human trick.’ ”

“The moment I plunged in, I was like ‘I’m going to die,’ ” said Natalie Lang, a 45-year-old social worker from Watertown. “My heart was freaking out. My body was telling me to get out. But I kept telling myself to focus on my breath. Breathe in, breathe out, count your strokes, sing a song. Still, the first length was panic. By the third length everything felt beautiful. But by the last length, I was outside myself. I was like, ‘Am I cognitively slipping?’ My husband was next to me in a kayak and I had to trust he would pull me out if it was really bad. But I had a few moments of ‘You’re not OK.’ ”

Elaine Howley broke out in a smile after she completed her ice mile in 34 minutes and 53 seconds. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“The entire time I wanted to quit and get out, but there were so many people who had come down to support me that they helped me override my weaknesses,” Howley said. “I just tried to concentrate on flexing my hands so I wouldn’t get the ‘screaming barfies,’ which is a term used by ice climbers to describe a feeling where your hands get so cold and cramped that you throw up from the pain. So hitting that final buoy [at a time of 34 minutes and 53 seconds] was such a relief. At the same time, you feel this pit of dread in your stomach because you know the worst part is still to come. Re-warming is not pretty.”

“My whole body was numb when I got out of the water. I couldn’t feel anything, other than pain,” said Vera Rivard, a 19-year-old from Springfield, N.H., who attends Regis College and is a young star in open-water swimming. She completed the “triple crown” — the English Channel, the Catalina Channel, and a circumnavigation of Manhattan — by age 17. “I was having trouble stabilizing myself and was so thankful for the great support network. I was a little loopy. But that’s where all the mental training comes into it. You have to tell yourself that it will be OK. Your body is tough. It can get through it.” She finished her mile in 32 minutes and 31 seconds, becoming the 500th person to complete an ice mile, according to the IISA.

Surrounded by friends and fellow swimmers Elaine Howley (center) was helped to an awaiting ambulance after completing an ice mile in 39-degree water at Pleasure Bay. The three swimmers who were attempting the feat contracted an EMS crew to be there from Boston EMS in case anything went awry. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

After finishing her swim in 34 minutes and four seconds, “I had this strange experience while everyone was helping me getting dressed,” Lang said. “I couldn’t tell who the people were [they were close friends and a co-worker]. Usually, my husband helps dress me. We have a routine. But he was still out on the support kayak, and they were doing things differently than we would have. It was like I was watching them dress me from outside my body, thinking ‘That’s not going to work. They should bend my elbow.’ It didn’t occur to me to help them and bend my elbow. I just kept saying, ‘That’s interesting, that’s interesting,’ as I watched the choices they were making. I just had to let it happen. It was a little scary. I don’t even remember them shuffling me into a warm car.”

Polly Madding placed her hands on Elaine Howley’s feet, which had temporarily lost feeling. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Natalie Lang swam her ice mile in 34 minutes and four seconds. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Melissa Holloman, an EMT, helped Elaine Howley to rewarm in the back of a Boston EMS ambulance after Howley completed her swim. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“I went to the ambulance to warm up, and I was fully aware that I was headed for a really rough 30 minutes. In some ways, it’s tougher than the swim. You can’t short-cut it. You can’t get out if it’s too much. But the EMT was awesome. She put heat packs in my pits and groin and around my neck. And she gave me this little heated gel mattress they use for newborns, and I put it on my belly, which was soothing. But I had this weird feeling of drunkenness. I still had all my cognitive function, but I was slurring and stumbling.”

“The shivering was unbelievable,” said Lang. “The quaking was out of control. I’d never seen my body shake like that. It was putting a lot of stress on my jaw and I was worried my teeth were going to crack. The EMTs kept checking on me, saying, ‘This is good; this is your body taking care of itself.’ But you have no control over it. It’s panicky. You have to talk yourself through it.”

Friends helped Natalie Lang into dry clothes after she completed her swim in 34 minutes and 4 seconds. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Polly Madding placed her hand on Natalie Lang’s back as she rewarmed inside a heated car. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Elaine Howley tried to regain her body temperature in the back of a Boston EMS ambulance. "Every muscle in your body tries to catch its breath before you start the next round of shivering," she said. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

“The shivering is sort of like nausea, in that it comes in waves,” Howley said. “You’ll shiver real hard for a few minutes, then it stops and every muscle in your body tries to catch its breath before you start the next round of shivering. I just kept thinking, ‘Why didn’t they turn on the heat?’ But it was so hot in there people had to keep getting out of the ambulance.”

“The worst pain was in my feet. They were just blocks of ice. For a while I couldn’t feel much of anything below the ankles. My friend was rubbing them and I could feel the pressure, but they were so numb, it was just weight on my feet. She had to go get a bucket of warm water to bring them back so I could feel them. It took about 35 or 40 minutes before I felt safe to stand.”

Elaine Howley (left) was toasted by friends and fellow swimmers at Amrheins in South Boston after she, Vera Rivard (top left), and Natalie Lang all finished swimming their ice miles in the frigid waters of Pleasure Bay. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

After they warmed up, the swimmers celebrated at Amrheins, a restaurant in South Boston. Howley enjoyed a toast while Rivard, standing in the back with a pink scarf, said her thoughts had inevitably turned to the question: “What’s next?”

All three women had the same answer — a few days later they headed to the Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival on the Canadian border in northern Vermont, in a pool cut out of a frozen lake, where they swam in water that was closer to 32 degrees.

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.