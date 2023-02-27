‘The timing of the stormy weather is likely to cause some headaches.’ Region prepares for snow Monday night into Tuesday.

It will be cold and some bands of snow are making their way from Western Massachusetts toward Boston before fading away around 8 a.m., forecasters wrote. Temperatures will rise into the 30s across the region, with only light winds, forecasters wrote.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service issued a five word description for weather conditions during the work day Monday:

Things change Monday night. “A plowable snowfall will occur Monday night into Tuesday, with the steadiest and heaviest snow occurring Monday night,’' forecasters wrote. “The highest snow amounts likely occur across Connecticut into the Berkshires.”

A winter weather advisory is already in effect for eastern Massachusetts and parts of eastern and southern Rhode Island due to the approaching snowstorm.

Snowfall of between 2 and 5 inches is expected in eastern Massachusetts with slightly higher totals, 4 to 6 inches, in the impacted areas of Rhode Island.

But heavier snowfall and higher totals - as much as 10 inches - is being forecast for Western and Central Massachusetts.

The timing of the stormy weather is likely to cause some headaches during the Tuesday morning commute, forecasters cautioned.

“Travel will be very difficult Monday night. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute,” forecasters wrote. “Rising temperatures and lighter snow will result in road conditions slowly improving Tuesday afternoon.”

Temperatures will drop below freezing overnight Monday and will only slowly recover to the high 30s in Greater Boston on Tuesday when some rain is possible later in the afternoon, according to the weather service.

