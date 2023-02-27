fb-pixel Skip to main content

Transit Police seek individuals who allegedly assaulted Asian woman at Davis Square station

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated February 27, 2023, 27 minutes ago
Transit Police are seeking two individuals who allegedly assaulted and verbally harassed an Asian woman last week.MBTA Transit Police

Transit police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who allegedly assaulted an Asian woman last week at Davis Square Station, authorities said.

The assault happened at 5:39 p.m. Feb. 20, according to a statement from Transit Police.

“The victim, a female of Asian descent, was assaulted and verbally harassed with racial epithets,” the statement said.

Transit Police posted surveillance images of the suspects on Twitter.

“If you know the identity or whereabouts of these individuals of interest, please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050,” the statement said.

