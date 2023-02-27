Transit Police seek individuals who allegedly assaulted Asian woman at Davis Square station

The assault happened at 5:39 p.m. Feb. 20, according to a statement from Transit Police.

Transit police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two individuals who allegedly assaulted an Asian woman last week at Davis Square Station, authorities said.

Transit Police are seeking two individuals who allegedly assaulted and verbally harassed an Asian woman last week.

“The victim, a female of Asian descent, was assaulted and verbally harassed with racial epithets,” the statement said.

Transit Police posted surveillance images of the suspects on Twitter.

“If you know the identity or whereabouts of these individuals of interest, please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050,” the statement said.

