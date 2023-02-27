Two large dogs rescued after falling through ice at Bad Luck Pond in Douglas

Bad luck, indeed. Two large dogs had to be rescued by Douglas firefighters and police on Monday after they fell through the ice at Bad Luck Pond, officials said.
Responders went to the pond at about noon after they received an emergency call reporting that the dogs had fallen through the ice, the Douglas Fire Department said on Facebook.
Crews were able to successfully rescue the “very friendly” dogs, who are believed to have escaped their enclosure, the department said. Photos posted by the fire department show rescuers using ropes to pull the pair out.
“We remind everyone to stay away from frozen bodies of water with their pets if possible, or ensure that they are leashed,” the fire department said.
