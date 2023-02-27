Two men hurt in snowmobile crash in Holderness, N.H.; both men ejected from vehicles

Crews located Jon Wardwell, 56, of Sandwich, NH, and Richard Sampson, 58, of Ashland, NH, on the lake about a half-mile from a snowmobile trail that exits the lake by Golden Pond General Store, officials said.

The crash occurred at 12:45 a.m. Sunday on Squam Lake, Fish and Game said in a statement.

Two men in their 50s were hurt early Sunday when they were both ejected from their snowmobiles during a crash in Holderness, NH, according to the New Hampshire Fire and Game agency.

“Sampson was in the lead when his drive belt suddenly broke causing a sudden deceleration,” the statement said. “Wardwell was a short distance behind him and collided with the rear of Sampson’s snowmobile.”

Advertisement

Both men, officials said, were tossed from their snowmobiles resulting in head injuries and temporary loss of consciousness. A third snowmobiler in the group called 911.

“Stewarts Ambulance Service transported Wardwell to Concord Hospital for evaluation and treatment,” the statement said. “Sampson refused on-scene medical care and was transported by his wife to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth for further evaluation.”

At the time of the collision, Fish and Game said, it was snowing heavily with frequent wind gusts that caused whiteout conditions. Those conditions, the agency said, appeared to have been a factor in the crash.

“No further details are available at this time,” said the statement, released Monday morning.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.