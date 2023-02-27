Two Vermont troopers placed on paid leave amid investigation into comments made in online game

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — Two Vermont troopers have been placed on paid leave as state police officials investigate reports that off-duty troopers made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game.

The two troopers from the Westminster barracks were placed on paid relief-from-duty status on Feb. 15, according to a state police spokesperson.

Jennifer Morrison, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, said in a statement on Feb. 9 that state police received a report from state Sen. Nader Hashim about the alleged behavior, which was reported to him by a constituent who was relaying an anonymous complaint.