Unconscious woman rescued from Brockton housefire

A Brockton woman is in stable condition after she was pulled from a house fire while she was unconscious late Sunday night, authorities said.
Four other residents escaped the three-story multifamily building on their own, Brockton Fire Captain Daniel Foye said in an interview.
The fire department was alerted to the blaze at 26 Payton Ct. shortly before midnight, Foye said.
Firefighters rescued a woman on the second floor, who was unconscious and had difficulty breathing, Foye said. She was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Foye said, and was last reported to be in stable condition.
Six trucks and multiple firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, Foye said. It was put out within an hour, Foye said, but crews remained at the scene throughout the night.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Foye said.
The American Red Cross of Massachusetts assisted the residents displaced by the fire with securing housing, Foye said.
