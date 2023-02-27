‘We commend the care and compassion of our crew.’ Delta crew helps passenger during medical emergency on Boston-bound flight.

Crew members on a Florida-to-Boston Delta flight deftly worked with medical professionals on board Sunday night to render aid to a passenger in distress, the company said.

The passenger began experiencing a medical issue during Delta Flight 2290, which landed as scheduled at Logan International Airport in Boston shortly before midnight, according to the airline.

“We commend the care and compassion of our crew on Delta flight 2290 from Fort Lauderdale to Boston, who worked with medical professionals onboard to assist with an in-flight customer medical situation,” Delta said in a statement. “Among the many responsibilities our flight crews are trained for, ensuring the health and safety of our customers is chief among them. We’re proud of these crewmembers and those involved who rose to the occasion in assistance of this customer.”