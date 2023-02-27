Bill would create an apartheid system in Jackson, Miss.

The state government has been deliberately expanding its control for years, but bills advanced by Mississippi’s Legislature would be a dramatic escalation. The most recent bill proposed by Republican lawmakers,) HB1020 , would carve out the white, affluent section of Jackson — a predominantly Black city and the state capital — to create a separate judicial system of unelected judges, separate juries, and separate district attorneys, appointed by state officials. This would empower a predatory policing agency, extend the state’s control over the city, and disenfranchise Jackson’s citizens in a single blow. Imagine all-white juries in a city that’s nearly 83 percent Black, within a state where lynchings still occur.

What does it look like when a democracy is crumbling? Look at Mississippi.

Advertisement

After passing in the Mississippi House earlier this month, HB1020 is now in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and the Senate panel has changed provisions of the bill that would create a separate judicial district. The likeliest outcome is that HB1020 passes in a form that’s a compromise of the House and Senate versions.

For that to happen, the bill would need to pass the full Senate and then be sent to a conference committee where House and Senate members would work to find a middle ground.

More unconscionable, the new district would protect white, affluent neighborhoods but would be funded by taxes collected from Jackson’s predominantly Black populace, which would have no control over the district’s appointed officials. Jackson residents would essentially be funding their own disenfranchisement. Further, the bill would actually decrease the resources available for public safety while violating the Mississippi Constitution.

The Mississippi Constitution requires that circuit judges be elected. HB1020, however, would authorize the chief justice of Mississippi’s Supreme Court, a white Republican man, to appoint judges who would have all the same power and privileges that the constitution affords circuit judges. However, these new judges would be called Capitol Complex Improvement District judges, thereby getting around the constitution’s text while violating its spirit. Every other county and town in Mississippi has elected prosecutors and judges. At its core, we’re seeing a state in the United States suspend required elections.

Advertisement

The bill is also incestuous. Under it, the state’s highest court would handpick the judges, meaning it could influence the outcome of cases before those cases even reach them by choosing judges aligned with their views.

Proponents of the bill argue that it is necessary for the state to assist the local government and people of Jackson. They say that the new court would relieve pressure on the city’s existing courts, which have struggled to keep pace with caseloads. The bill’s sponsor, Trey Lamar, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, said the bill is “designed to assist the court system of Hinds County, not to hinder it.”

Indeed, legislators claim that the purpose of the new court system is to remedy Jackson’s overburdened docket, but they never tried other less severe measures, such as increasing the number of elected judges. When legislators offered amendments to the bill to ensure that judges would be elected, they were summarily rejected. The bill also bypassed the normal committee process, going instead through the committee led by its author, assuring its passage.

Equally as troubling, the bill would expand the Mississippi Capitol Police’s jurisdiction. The bill’s sponsors argue that expanding the role of the Capitol Police would allow the Jackson police to dedicate more crime-fighting resources to the rest of the city.

Advertisement

There’s been little mention of the fact that the Capitol Police’s role recently expanded to traditional policing. Last summer it received a new chief, who immediately reassigned officers from guarding state buildings to patrolling people. This was a massive shift for the agency, which was traditionally a security force for state property.

Not surprisingly, the agency quickly earned a violent track record. There were five police shootings between July 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2022 — more than any other place in Mississippi. One 25-year-old Black man died.

HB1020 and companion legislation would increase Capitol Police’s jurisdiction to the entire city, creating a second police department, completely separate from local government and accountable only to state officials. The Capitol Police plan to grow to 170 officers in the coming months, meaning that approximately 40 percent of police in Jackson will have no accountability to the people.

The bill creates a city within a city. The Legislature is ensuring that white neighborhoods are policed and governed by white officials rather than the Black elected officials who run the rest of Jackson. White residents could move from other parts of Mississippi and Jackson to the CCID district in order to avoid being governed by Black leaders. Some Black officials remarked that the system reminded them of apartheid. They are not wrong.

Advertisement

The bill is ironic given that Mississippi prides itself on individual rights and the state staying out of people’s lives. It’s a Republican state that’s supposedly against big government, but its actions make government bigger. This reveals a truth: Mississippi’s leaders aren’t against big government. They’re against anyone other than themselves having power. This bill is the deliberate concentration of power in the hands of a few — repeatedly the same few. Anywhere else in the world, this would be the signs of an emerging autocracy. Take notice.

Jill Collen Jefferson is a Mississippi native and founder of JULIAN, a civil and human rights nonprofit organization. Charles Meire is deputy national policy director of JULIAN and a Black Family Fellow at Harvard’s Center for Public Leadership.