Fuzzy math from Boston Public Schools

“I just want to make sure I’m reading the slide correctly,” committee member Brandon Cardet-Hernandez said . He was referring to the number of students BPS used to calculate next year’s budget: 50,019 , an enrollment level that seems way off given that the district has been hemorrhaging students to the tune of more than 8,000 in the last decade. In October, BPS counted 48,200 students.

When BPS superintendent Mary Skipper presented her preliminary budget for fiscal 2024 to the committee earlier this month , there was some confusion around the basic math that the district used.

Boston Public Schools has a trust problem. A state audit revealed the district wasn’t reporting accurate bus performance data and graduation rates , while the rights of some special education students were violated due to bus failures , according to the state Department of Education. All of which make an exchange at a recent School Committee meeting so perplexing.

“Are we projecting an enrollment increase next year?” Cardet-Hernandez asked. It was a simple question but, as is typical of BPS these days, he got a not-so-easy answer.

“We are anticipating fewer students next fall than we have enrolled this fall,” Nathan Kuder, the district’s chief financial officer, responded. “However, this fall, we over-projected the decline and so our projected numbers are increasing.”

Cardet-Hernandez pressed on: “Am I seeing a 50,000 number?” Yes, Kuder confirmed.

As it turns out, “over-projected the decline” was just a BPS euphemism for “we know the number of students is going down but we’re still calculating this budget based on more students.”

How does that math make sense?

Well, Globe reporter Christopher Huffaker dug deep into the way the district has been inflating enrollment year after year to calculate its budgets. What’s more, BPS knows the predictions are unrealistic. At least school administrators are transparent about it. But that doesn’t make the misleading practice — which has significant policy implications — any better. Nor is the district’s reasoning for exaggerating its enrollment projections convincing.

As Huffaker reported, the district intentionally overestimates student population because Boston’s enrollment is particularly fluid: for instance, newcomers start school at any given time of the year. But other school systems account for these changes in a more reasonable manner, such as putting aside money for them.

“There is a bureaucratic logic to the way annual enrollment projects are done,” said Will Austin, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Boston Schools Fund. “You don’t want to be caught flat-footed in the middle of the year.” But we all know the district has fewer kids in classrooms. “We need the right number of buildings for the right number of kids in the right number of places and we don’t have that right now,” he said.

The devil’s advocate argument is, so what? The number gap isn’t that big. It amounts to more than $26 million this year. In a district that has a budget of more than $1 billion, it’s a drop in the bucket. But that’s the wrong way to look at it. Bad data cause public confusion and, crucially, lead to bad policy decisions, such as the wrong way to spend those extra dollars.

That adds up year over year. Despite the downward trend of student enrollment, the total budget for BPS (from city, state, and federal funding streams) has grown by 56 percent since 2017, according to Austin’s estimations. That has resulted in an increase of nearly 80 percent in per-pupil spending during the same period. Currently, Austin wrote in his organization’s newsletter, the real per-pupil expense in Boston — adding federal and state dollars to the city’s contribution — is at more than $37,000, which Austin cheekily but correctly noted is more than what in-state tuition, room, and board cost at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Ross Wilson and Jill Shah, the cohosts of the Last Night @ School Committee podcast, made an excellent point during a recent episode. Every year, the increases in the BPS budget are treated as a win. All superintendents tend to begin their budget presentations with “how much more the mayor is giving the school system” and not how much better student outcomes are, Wilson said. It’s a very “Daddy Warbucks way to … running a school district,” Shah said. They’re right.

The inflated budget exercise only contributes to the persistent vibe of distrust of BPS. At a time when parental trust and satisfaction with the public schools is falling, the bad budget math is yet another piece of evidence that the district’s credibility issues aren’t going away, which should raise all manner of alarms for school officials.

Marcela García is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa and on Instagram @marcela_elisa.