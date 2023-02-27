fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Just imagine all the ways writers could surpass the work of AI

Updated February 27, 2023, 11 minutes ago
House paint and black floor enamel used by American Abstract Expressionist artist Jackson Pollock appeared on the floor in the artist's studio at the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center in The Springs, a hamlet in East Hampton, N.Y.Pamela Hassell/Associated Press

Wendell Jamieson’s argument that AI apps such as ChatGPT can push human writers to write with more verve and drama resonates with this writer (“ChatGPT is the best thing to happen to writers,” Opinion, Feb. 16). An analogy to the impact of artificial intelligence on writing may be the impact of photography on painting.

When photography was developed in the 19th century, it may have seemed a threat to painting, at least in its naturalistic form. Why paint a portrait or landscape when a photograph could produce an even more faithful image at a fraction of the cost and in far less time? Painters responded to the challenge by inventing new modes of expression and representation. AI may well provide a similar stimulus to writers.

Robert Levy

Swampscott

