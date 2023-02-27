Low military recruitment numbers? It’s complicated.

Our military was established to provide security but has become, as President Eisenhower warned, “a military industrial complex.” Virtually every state has military contractors looking for federal funds, but these weapons may not be what we need. As Kofsky and Weston note, our bloated military budget exceeds that of the next nine highest nations’ military budgets combined. This includes investments of hundreds of billion dollars in nuclear forces ( the Department of Defense and Department of Energy requested $634 billion over the 2021-2030 period ). That’s $634 billion to prepare for nuclear war, sometimes referred to as MAD, or mutually assured destruction.

Re “The US military is losing recruits. Here’s how to change that.” (Opinion, Feb. 20): Let’s hear it both for our youth who are saying no to our military and for military thinkers like Jeremy Kofsky and Kael Weston who are advocating for new strategies.

In saying no to serving, today’s youth may be rightly concerned with a range of other threats

Isn’t it time for an overhaul, starting with a determination of the most serious threats? If I were a youth today, I’d be looking at threats such as climate change, pandemics, cyber challenges, and food and water insecurity, to name a few — in other words, things that, if addressed, could lead to a livable future.

Marjorie Lee

Wayland





Campaign needs to reach Gen Z on the platforms they embrace

The authors of the op-ed about near-record low recruitment numbers omit a crucial point for successful recruitment: an effective and dynamic sales and marketing campaign that uses well-tested educational, motivational, and persuasive messaging that resonates with the Gen Z audience on communications platforms that they embrace. Without this, recruitment will not be successful, no matter what enlistment opportunities exist.

Rick Pozniak

Billerica

The writer spent 40 years in the communications and marketing profession.





Starting with Vietnam, US policy has steered off course

The op-ed regarding the recruitment “crisis” for all branches of the military left out some important recent military history.

I am more than 70 years old, and I grew up hearing my father’s stories about his service in the Navy. The US military was truly glorified during those postwar years. Then came our war in Vietnam, in which countless Vietnamese and almost 60,000 US troops were sacrificed for a policy built on and sustained by lies. The US war on terror followed, also based on false premises. Although it was Saudi nationals who were behind the 9/11 attacks, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, and Condoleezza Rice wanted a war with Iraq. The result was countless Iraqi soldiers and civilians killed and about 7,000 US service members dead, with a continuing legacy of high suicide rates among American troops who served there and in Afghanistan.

Why would any young person who reads any account of these two wars want to serve in the military at all?

Bill Prindle

Woburn





Isn’t it obvious? Our world has too much violence already.

I question the conclusions in “The US military is losing recruits. Here’s how to change that.” The authors blame a strong economy and outdated recruiting methods. I think it runs deeper than that.

Our world has too much violence, which leads to death, destruction, misery, and more violence. What did the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan accomplish? We suffer, it seems, a school massacre every week followed by infuriating nonresponse by politicians. Some of the same politicians have tried to explain away a violent insurrection against our democracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our Capitol building. All the while, we’re destroying our planet with climate change.

Who can blame America’s youth for not wanting to be a part of that?

Anthony D. Lee

Wayland