The Supreme Court won’t break the Internet, but Congress can help fix it

Too much liability and social media companies could over-moderate their services or stop offering some altogether for fear of lawsuits. Too little liability and companies will have insufficient incentive to stop violent rhetoric, abuse, and misinformation.

That was clear from arguments last week in two cases that hinge on a question that has also stymied lawmakers: When should social media companies be held liable for the content posted on their platforms or for the way that content is promoted to users?

But like others who have tried to tackle this problem, the justices seemed to quickly realize that wading into the space of social media regulation could open a Pandora’s box of complications.

Still, while the court seems unlikely to rule in a way that upends the way the Internet works, that doesn’t relieve Congress and federal regulators of their duty to make and enforce clearer rules about online content moderation.

Contrary to what some believe, doing so won’t require throwing out Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law passed more than a quarter century ago — long before Twitter or Facebook existed — that shields online companies from liability for content posted by others. But it does mean making social media companies come clean about the way they work.

During oral arguments over two days in cases brought by family members of victims of terror attacks, the justices wrangled over whether the law that shields social media companies applies in cases where the platforms’ algorithms are designed to promote content based on other content a user seeks out. And a majority of the justices expressed concerns that a decision in favor of the families would have far-reaching implications.

“The same algorithm to present cooking videos to people who are interested in cooking (will show) ISIS videos to people who are interested in ISIS,” Justice Clarence Thomas said, questioning whether even a content-neutral rule wouldn’t be overly broad.

Justice Elena Kagan, who is rarely in ideological agreement with Thomas, echoed his concerns.

“I think what was lying underneath Justice Thomas’s question was a suggestion that algorithms are endemic to the Internet, that every time anybody looks at anything on the Internet, there is an algorithm involved,” Kagan said.

The justices are right to tread carefully. Not only would a decision have to square with online companies’ and users’ First Amendment rights, but this is also a problem that is better solved by lawmakers than the court.

It won’t be an easy job for Congress either. But there is a clear place for Capitol Hill to start: by passing measures that will provide regulators and members of the public better data about the way online algorithms work and then requiring greater transparency from social media companies.

The good news is Congress doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel on this. In recent years, several pieces of legislation with bipartisan support have been filed with the aim of increasing transparency: the Platform Accountability and Transparency Act, introduced by Senators Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, and Rob Portman, Republican of Ohio; the Social Media NUDGE Act, sponsored by Senators Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota, and Cynthia Lummis, Republican of Wyoming; and the PACT Act, which was introduced this session by Senators Brian Schatz, Democrat of Hawaii, and John Thune, Republican of South Dakota, to name a few.

Those measures would pierce the veil of secrecy covering online companies’ algorithmic data, allowing better research into the way such sites work and giving regulators the tools to craft clearer guidelines that target the problem of dangerous content without running afoul of the Constitution or making rules overbroad or unworkable.

Measures like those, alone, won’t solve the problems of online sites serving to help radicalize terrorists or pass on other dangerous information, but they would be a good start in gathering the kind of knowledge that didn’t exist when Section 230 was passed — which in turn could set the stage for future action.

