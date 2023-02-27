Breaking down the Massachusetts girls’ hockey tournament, Divisions 1-2

The Division 1 bracket does not have a defending champion due to Austin Prep’s offseason departure, creating an open field. Defending Division 2 winner Algonquin is still near the top of the field, seeded fifth, but faces stiff competition from opponents from the South Shore, No. 1 Archbishop Williams, and No. 2 Duxbury.

Both the Division 1 and 2 brackets are ripe for disruption, especially in the middle of the rankings. With so many teams boasting outstanding goaltending this season, the state’s top scorers could be limited.

It was a girls’ hockey regular season full of upsets and parity. Will these trends continue into the MIAA Tournament?

Division 1

Favorite: No. 1 St. Mary’s (21-1)

Sleeper: No. 5 Winthrop (18-0)

Best matchup: Wednesday, No. 23 Beverly/Danvers/Ipswich at No. 10 Arlington, Ed Burns Rink, Arlington — 6 p.m.

By the numbers: Winthrop (18-0) is the only team in MIAA girls’ or boys’ hockey to enter the postseason undefeated . . . Three of the four semifinalists from last season are back in the playoffs, with Acton-Boxboro squeaking in at No. 24. The only one not returning: Austin Prep, which departed for the NEPSAC . . . No. 4 HPNA made a jump in the last few days of regular season play, moving from No. 6 to No. 4 . . . Two first-round matchups are dueling it out for longest distance of travel: No. 22 Newburyport will travel 132 miles to face off with No. 11 Longmeadow. But when No. 18 Reading travels to Charles Moore Arena in Orleans to play No. 15 Cape Cod, they will most likely be on the road the same amount of time, if not longer, for their 118-mile journey.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mikayla Brightman, Bishop Stang — On New Years’ Eve, the senior went on a three-point outing and became the first female player in school history to notch 100 career points.

Taylor Bruno, Methuen/Tewksbury — The Red Rangers goaltender has been her team’s MVP in February with four straight wins, including a 3-2 overtime victory over Division 2 sleeper Lincoln-Sudbury. She made 35 saves in a Feb. 10 2-2 tie with No. 4 HPNA.

Jenna Chaplain, St. Mary’s — With 38 points, the Assumption-bound senior and Catholic Central League MVP leads a dynamic offense that could carry the Spartans back to the Garden.

Caroline Doherty, Hingham — The Harbormen have sailed to a 14-5-2 record behind the dynamic sophomore, who exploded with a career-best seven goals in a Feb. 9 matchup against Norwell and ended the regular season with a whopping 57 points (40 goals, 17 assists).

Emma Holmes, Winthrop — In a January battle against Medford, the senior co-captain became the fifth player in program history to eclipse 100 career points. Behind her 46 points this season, the Vikings have sailed to an undefeated season.

Alyse Mutti, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading — The sophomore from North Reading broke the program’s single-season shutout record with nine.

Division 2

Lila Chamoun notched 10 shutouts as a junior for No. 13 Milton. Andrew Burke-Stevenson/Andrew Burke-Stevenson for The Boston Globe

Favorite: No. 2 Duxbury (19-1-2)

Sleeper: No. 11 Lincoln-Sudbury (16-4)

Best matchup: Thursday, No. 19 Franklin at No. 14 Pembroke, Hobomock Arena, Pembroke — 5:30 p.m.

By the numbers: No. 3 Andover (14-3-2) has won seven of its last eight games, only falling to Duxbury in the final game of the regular season . . . All four 2022 semifinalists made this year’s tournament. Three of the four — No. 4 Canton (15-2-4), No. 5 Algonquin (16-3-1), and No. 28 Natick (10-8-2) — are in the same quadrant of the bracket, however, and only one will make it to a semifinal . . . Two teams made giant leaps in the seedings between last year’s bracket and this year’s: Top-seeded Archbishop Williams was the 13th seed last year. No. 11 Lincoln-Sudbury (16-4) was one of the last teams in last year at No. 28 . . . Division 2 is chock full of neighboring town matchups (Canton vs. Westwood, anyone?) but there are a few vying for the longest distance of travel. When No. 27 Leominster (15-4-1) travels to Bourne’s Gallo Arena on Thursday to face No. 6 Sandwich (13-6-2), they face a 94-mile journey. But No. 18 Norwood (10-6-5) will likely spend the most time traveling when they trek to No. 15 Martha’s Vineyard (12-6-1) Thursday.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Lila Chamoun, Milton — The junior goaltender and tri-captain is dynamic for the Wildcats, recording 10 shutouts en route to a miniscule 0.86 goals against average.

Annie Ettenhofer, Winchester — The senior defender not only halts many of the state’s best offenses this season, she also has a scoring mindset, with 11 goals and 19 assists.

Maddie Greenwood, Duxbury — In a key Feb. 4 win over top-seeded Archbishop Williams, the sophomore netted two goals. She leads the Dragons with 19 points.

Riley Devlin, Falmouth — The sophomore consistently keeps the Clippers in the game — her three goals kept her team on top of a Feb. 22 Micahel J. Tasha Tournament Showdown against La Salle, and a game-tying goal late in the third period of a battle against Sandwich boosted Clippers morale and lifted them to a win.

Maggie Lynch, Archbishop Williams — After three years with the Quincy/North Quincy co-op, the senior has been a game-changer for the Bishops, highlighted by a Jan. 29 overtime winner versus Division 1′s top-seed St. Mary’s.

Rose Memmolo, Andover — The Golden Warriors are flying high after the junior exploded for a hat trick to lift her team past Archbishop Williams, 6-2, on Feb. 21.

Correspondents Olivia Nolan and Julia Yohe contributed to this story.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.