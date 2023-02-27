Bruins hold off Oilers to earn seventh straight victory

Bruins tender Jeremy Swayman, 15-4-4, turned back 22 Oilers shots and won for the ninth time in his last 10 outings.

The win, their seventh in a row, improved the Bruins record to a top-of-the-heap 46-8-5 for 97 points. They have now won seven games in a row three times this season, and have a chance to establish a season high Tuesday night when they face the Flames in Calgary to end a four-game road trip.

EDMONTON — The hours leading to Friday’s 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline growing few, the Bruins built on their league-leading success here Monday night, pinning a 3-2 loss on the Oilers with goals by Tomas Nosek, Nick Foligno, and Pavel Zacha.

Russian defenseman Dmitry Orlov, acquired with Garnet Hathaway from Washington on Thursday afternoon, paired with Charlie McAvoy for the first time and assisted on the Bruins’ first two goals.

Hathaway also picked up his first point as a Bruin, adding the primary assist on Nosek’s goal that knotted it, 1-1, only 13 seconds after Oiler megastar Connor McDavid provided a 1-0 lead in the first.

McDavid, the league’s leading scorer with 115 points, connected twice on Swayman, the second of which was his 50th — the first time the dazzling center has reached 50 goals in his eight-year NHL career.

The Bruins lost Brad Marchand for much of the first period, after he left for the dressing room after only an 18-second shift. The Bruins did not say what happened, but it’s possible he sustained a laceration that needed stitching after he tangled up with Oiler defenseman Darnell Nurse shortly before he left the ice. Marchand returned to the bench with 5:32 left in the period and logged his regular shifts the remainder of the night.

Scary moment with 4:30 remaining in the third period: Patrice Bergeron was the victim of a Klim Kostin high stick, the blade of which opened a gash on Bergeron’s face, believed to be above the right eye.

Kostin went off with a 4:00 high-sticking penalty and Bergeron, after a brief respite, went right out to start the power play.









