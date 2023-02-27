Bruins’ Taylor Hall returns to Boston with lower-body injury

Hall also will not be in the lineup for Tuesday’s trip closer in Calgary, and it’s unknown if he’ll be ready to return for Thursday night’s Causeway St. matchup against the Sabres. The Bruins are expected to provide an update on the left winger’s condition late Thursday morning.

Hall, 31, hindered by what coach Jim Montgomery described as a lower-body injury, returned to Boston from Vancouver, where on Saturday the Bruins pinned a 3-1 loss on the Canucks.

EDMONTON — Taylor Hall, once a franchise cornerstone here for the Oilers, was some 2,500 miles southeast of the Spoked-B lineup when the Bruins took on the Oilers Monday night at Rogers Place.

Based on the level of concern Montgomery expressed following the brief morning–of-game skate, the nature of Hall’s injury did not sound serious or long-term.

Hall, with 36 points this season, was in the lineup for all 58 games prior to the stop here. Riding left wing Saturday night on a No. 3 trio with Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic, he picked up his 20th assist of the season and logged 13:28 in ice time. Including Saturday’s workload, Hall has averaged 16:00 of ice time this season.

Linus Ullmark, goal scorer extraordinaire, on Monday was named the No. 2 star in the NHL for his work in net last week (wins over Ottawa and Vancouver, turning back 58 of 59 shots), but was bumped to the bench for a night in favor of Jeremy Swayman vs. the Oilers.

“Yeah,” kidded coach Jim Montgomery, following the club’s morning workout at Rogers Place, “we’re not going with our goal scorer.”

The joke was in reference to Ullmark’s goal, the first one ever by a Bruins goalie, that came with 47.1 seconds to go in Vancouver, clinching the 3-1 victory over the Canucks. It was only the 14th goal scored by a goalie in the NHL regular season. Two others have been scored in postseason play.

With the Vancouver net empty in favor of an extra attacker in the final minute, Ullmark sailed a long, looping wrister down ice and became the first NHL goalie to score since Pekka Rinne struck for the Predators against Chicago, Jan. 9, 2020.

“That shot had some serious hang time, didn’t it?” said Bruins president Cam Neely, who attended the morning workout. “Beauty.”

The shot, from low in the faceoff circle to Ullmark’s right, sailed completely over the neutral zone and landed roughly halfway over Vancouver’s defensive blueline before zipping into the net ahead of a helpless Quinn Hughes, the backchecking Vancouver defenseman.

It was the second goalie goal Neely has witnessed. He was only 22, in his second year with the Bruins, when Philly’s Ron Hextall connected into an empty net vs. the Bruins on Dec. 8, 1987.

“Yeah, I was on the ice, too,” recalled Neely. “So, obviously, not the greatest thing to see.”

Ullmark, penciled in to start Tuesday night in Calgary, was inundated by texts and emails over the last couple of days, friends and family congratulating him on the historic event.

“Actually, a lot of ‘em,” mused Ullmark. “I think there was more texts now than when I played in my first [NHL] game [with Buffalo]. I think that’s because I’ve gotten to know a lot more people … I know more people in the States and stuff … but at that point it was only my Swedish family and friends from home.”

A couple of his pals, noted Ullmark, sent along shooting tips for his next attempt. Note to Flames: You’ve been warned.

“Yeah, they said I’ve got go with a one-timer or a clapper next time,” said Ullmark. “You know, it’s just something I never thought I would do, so I tried to play it down a little bit. But they were having fun with it.”

Back home in the Boston ‘burbs, Harry Ullmark, the 5-year-old son of the goalie goal-scoring sensation, offered his congratulations in a phone conversation.

“He saw that I scored and he understands that I scored,” said dad, “but he doesn’t understand that it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing that happened. For him it’s just, ‘Oh, daddy scored,’ and that’s it.”

Because eight is enough, or simply too many for standard NHL blueline employment, Matt Grzelcyk was given the night off here as a means for Montgomery to keep the recently-acquired Dmitri Orlov in the lineup.

Orlov made his Black and Gold debut Saturday in Vancouver, bumping regular backliner Connor Clifton off the job, along with spare defenseman Jakub Zboril.

“You’re not happy about it, obviously, but you understand it,” said Clifton, asked about his night off in Vancouver. “We’ve got a special thing going here with this group, and especially this D — we’ve got eight really good D, and that’s exactly what you need to win this Stanley Cup.”

Clifton said he especially appreciated that Montgomery, prior to Saturday, called all the defensemen together and explained that Orlov’s acquisition meant that some of the backliners would be in and out of a rotation.

Clifton was first to get a blow. Then came Grzelcyk. Montgomery will let the group know late Tuesday morning how they will line up — or sit out — vs. the Flames.

“The rotation could get messed up, too,” noted Clifton. “Hopefully there’s not an injury or two, but with 24 games left, there might be a couple of those that could shake things up, too.”

Montgomery and GM Don Sweeney, an ex-blueliner, offered these words of wisdom to Clifton over the weekend: Just use the rest.

“Sweens said, ‘ You know, you’re going to be playing against one of the best players in the world on Monday,’” said Clifton, the GM referring to dynamic Oiler forward Connor McDavid, the NHL’s league-leading goal scorer. “So the idea was rest up, get ready for Monday.”

Orlov began the night on the top pairing, playing his natural left side, Charlie McAvoy on right. Hampus Lindholm and Brando Carlo slotted in at No. 2 and Clifton, the club’s top hitter, returned to the right side with regular partner Derek Forbort.

Going forward, Montgomery could opt to focus exclusively on Grzelcyk or Clifton as the odd man out. The coach also could consider telling Carlo or Forbort to take a seat, but they typically pair together as a first option on the penalty kill.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.