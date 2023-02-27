Cambridge avenges 22-point loss, upsets St. John’s Prep to open Division 1 boys’ basketball preliminary round

Junior captain and Dual County League MVP Jeffrey White was the star, dropping 26 points and grabbing 13 rebounds, and sophomore guard Chase Harriett (12 points) and senior forward Tony Tabor (10 points) chipped in.

“We were playing chess, not checkers,” said Falcons head coach Geo Rodriguez after his team’s 67-60 upset in the MIAA Division 1 boys’ basketball state tournament.

After losing by 22 in a regular-season game on Feb. 22, 42nd-seeded Cambridge (11-10) had an idea of how to handle No. 23 St. John’s Prep (6-15) when they traveled to Andover Monday night for a preliminary-round matchup.

After building a 17-5 first quarter lead off turnovers and ensuing fast break points, the Falcons forced St. John’s Prep out of their matchup zone defense and attacked the rim.

“We wanted to set the tone early and get the crowd out of it,” Rodriguez said. “So we were able to do those two things, and it worked in our favor.”

Next up for the Falcons is a Round of 32 date at No. 10 Lynn English (19-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 62, Chelmsford 61 — Senior George Eiermann rolled through the lane for a layup at the buzzer in overtime to lift the No. 28 Pioneers (10-11) to the preliminary round over No. 37 Chelmsford (12-9) in Shrewsbury. Michael Mwaniki (17 points) and Ryan Blagg (12 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks) paced the Lions. The game was tied 55-all at the end of regulation.

Division 2 State

Nauset 59, Fitchburg 58 — Senior Dillon White (18 points) hit the game-winner with a runner from the middle of the lane with 7 seconds left to lift No. 39 Nauset (13-8) over No. 26 Fitchburg (13-7) in a preliminary-round game in Fitchburg. Nauset will visit seventh-seeded Pope Francis (17-3) in the first round.

Norwood 65, Ludlow 31 — Senior captain and Tri-Valley Large MVP Noah Beaudet led the way with 21 points as the 24th-seeded Mustangs (16-4) earned a Round of 32 matchup with No. 9 Foxborough (14-8) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Revere 55, Plymouth South 50 — The No. 38 Patriots (10-10) went on the road to No. 27 Plymouth South (11-9) and pulled out a win after ending the preliminary matchup on an 11-0 run. Senior captain Domenic Boudreau had a 16-point, 14-rebound double-double and fellow senior captain Vincent Nichols added 13 points and two blocks. Sophomore guard Ethan Day had 10 points.

Tewksbury 59, Amherst-Pelham 46 — Senior forward Ryan Cuvier scored 20 points and junior big Luke Montejo added 17 as the No. 28 Redmen (11-10) won a preliminary matchup and advanced to play No. 5 Charlestown (18-4) Friday night.

Division 3 State

Arlington Catholic 64, Worcester Tech 57 — Ryan Svendsen poured in 41 points as 29th-seeded Cougars (7-14) won their preliminary-round matchup with the 36th-seeded Eagles (15-6). Arlington Catholic plays at fourth-seeded Cardinal Spellman (15-4) Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Round of 32.

Division 4 State

Winthrop 68, Mahar 59 — Captain Zach Bogusz scored 22 points, senior Jeremy Matias added 22, and junior George Galuris chipped in with 19 to lift the No. 32 Vikings (8-13) to a preliminary round victory.

Division 5 State

Hull 64, Athol 42 — Seniors Tommy Burke (25 points) and Austin Bongo (11) netted career highs and classmate Tyler Sordillo added another 11 for the No. 28 Pirates(6-16) in the preliminary round win.

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.