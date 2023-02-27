For Celtics’ Marcus Smart, getting into it with 76ers fans was all in good fun

“I guess they were being a little disrespectful early on to Blake [Griffin] and some other guys,” Smart told the Globe Monday, before the Celtics faced the Knicks. “At one point [Jaylen Brown] was on the ground and a ball-boy was bringing him a hot pack, and a fan slapped it out of his hand and it landed on JB’s face.”

NEW YORK — Celtics guard Marcus Smart said his verbal altercation with 76ers fans during Saturday night’s game was generally lighthearted, but that the group had crossed a line earlier in the night with words and actions directed at other players. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that four Sixers fans were kicked out of the arena for their behavior toward Celtics players during Boston’s 110-107 win.

During a second-half timeout, Smart was seen yelling toward a group of fans on the baseline. He said he was actually enjoying the banter.

“I was just laughing at them,” Smart said. “I basically told them, ‘You know what I do to people in the crowd. Everybody knows.’ I kind of say that and everybody usually shuts up. Everybody knows I’m not afraid to go in the crowd, and usually that cuts people off. But sometimes they do go overboard with it.”

Smart, a former Oklahoma State guard, was referring to the 2014 incident in which he shoved a Texas Tech fan and was subsequently suspended for three games. He said he was unaware that the 76ers fans involved in Saturday’s verbal jousting had been ejected.

“I wasn’t trying to get anybody kicked out,” Smart said. “You know me, I like the back and forth. I love the energy. But I guess there was more to it besides me.”

Showing his range

Celtics center Robert Williams connected on a rare mid-range jump-shot at the end of the first quarter of the win over the 76ers. His 16-footer from the left baseline was his first made field goal from beyond 14 feet this year. He had been 0 for 2.

The attempt came just before the clock expired, and Williams was mobbed by some teammates afterward. But don’t expect it to become a trend just yet.

“I don’t really want Rob shooting that shot unless we’re in the situation that we were in,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “But I do know that he can make it. So if we’re in a situation, low clock, where we give it to him there, he should shoot it, because I know he can make it.”

Brief absence

Brown missed Monday’s game because of personal reasons. Mazzulla said that Brown is planning to return for Wednesday’s home game against the Cavaliers. Derrick White started in place of Brown against New York.

