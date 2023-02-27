Devin McCourty undecided about returning to Patriots, but thinks ‘sky’s the limit’ for quarterback Mac Jones

Seated alongside his brother, Jason, who retired from his own playing career and is a co-host of the show, Devin admitted that the “hardest thing was watching the playoffs.”

“Each time I think I know what I want to do, it gets a little cloudy,” McCourty said during a Monday morning appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.”

Having completed his 13th season in the NFL — all with the Patriots — safety Devin McCourty remains undecided about his future in football.

“I think for every player, you watch the playoffs and [are] like, ‘I want to be there next year, I want to do that.’”

McCourty said he’s still “not sure” about a potential return to New England’s defensive backfield in 2023.

On the subject of Mac Jones, the Patriots’ embattled starting quarterback, the longtime safety was more definitive.

“I’m excited for this guy this year because now you get [Bill] O’Brien coming in as an offensive coordinator,” said McCourty of Jones’s future.

“He’s going to have stability around him,” McCourty added. “I think the team is going to get another guy to be a receiver in that offense, hopefully bring my guy Jakobi Meyers back and be a part of it.”

McCourty said that he believes in Jones partly because of his work ethic.

“I’m excited for Mac. I think the sky’s the limit. I think he’s the future of New England,” McCourty explained. “Any doubts, I think you’re wrong. If you don’t think that, he’s in that building right now doing different things, working with guys, talking to guys. That’s what he wants. He wants to be that quarterback.”



