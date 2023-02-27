Lexington upperclassmen come through with three late goals in boys’ hockey preliminary-round win over Waltham

Seven minutes later, junior forward Andy Yang picked up an aerial clearance into the neutral zone, beat his coverage on a 2-on-2 rush, and fired from the left for a 5-3 lead. After locking down on defense, which included a penalty shot save by junior goaltender Luke Dismore, the 33rd-seeded Minutemen (15-4-2) potted an empty-net goal in the final minutes to secure the win against the 32nd-seeded Hawks (7-13-1) at Bentley University.

Six minutes into the third, senior captain Russ LeBert parked in front of net and followed up on junior defenseman John Donaghy’s shot from the point, busting it through to take a 4-3 lead.

With the score tied 3-3 in the third period of a back-and-forth preliminary round matchup, it was Lexington’s upperclassmen that made the difference down the stretch in a 6-3 Division 1 preliminary-round win over Waltham.

Advertisement

Junior forward Nolan Kingsbury (2 goals, 1 assist) and senior defenseman Matt Troy (3 assists) led with three points apiece, and senior captains Eric Caouette (2 assists) and LeBert (1 goal, 1 assist) each added two points. Lexington coach Mike Doran credited his upperclassmen’s leadership in the win.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“They set the tone,” he said. “Everyone else holds themselves accountable because of them.”

Through the first two periods, Waltham responded every time Lexington took the lead, but production throughout the Minutemen lineup was crucial, highlighted by third-liner Adam O’Shaughnessy’s goal to put them ahead 3-2 in the second period.

“[Scoring depth] is huge this late in the season,” Doran said. “It gets easier to rely on certain guys, but when you can roll out a full lineup, it makes a big difference.”

Lexington will face top-seeded St. John’s Prep in the Round of 32 at Essex Sports Center on Wednesday.

Division 2 State

Advertisement

Dartmouth 6, Diman 4 — After breaking his collarbone in the 10th game of the season, Kai Andrade returned for 31st-seeded Dartmouth’s playoff opener and immediately made himself known with two goals and two assists in a preliminary win at Hetland Rink. Brady Beauparland added a goal and two assists and Charlie Camisa added a tally. The Indians (11-10) play Duxbury at The Bog Thursday (7 p.m.).

Lowell Catholic 1, Haverhill 0 — Junior Matt Cabral scored the winner, with senior captain Lucas Rego assisting, to lift the No. 32 Cougars (8-10-2) to the preliminary round win over the No. 33 Hillies (13-7-1) at the Tsongas Center. Freshman goalie Vincenzo D’Urso made 23 saves for the shutout.

Medford 7, Agawam 1 — Tyler Taddia’s four-point night (2 goals, 2 assists) lifted the 30th-seeded Mustangs (12-8-1) into the first round where they will face No. 3 Canton (17-4). Vincent Castro (1 goal, 2 assists), Louis Pucillo (1 goal, 1 assist), and Anthony Madarese (1 goal, 1 assist) chipped in.

Division 3 State

Bishop Stang 5, Ludlow 2 — Lucas DeSousa, Aidan Cousineau (2 assists), Kyle Cousineau (1 assist), Gavin Bagley, and Jadyn Pavao tallied for the No. 32 Spartans (8-12-1) in the preliminary round win at Hetland Rink. Ciaran Galligan and Andrew Lally had two helpers apiece and Stephen Nardelli made 29 saves.

Foxborough 7, Easthampton 1 — Goaltender Trevor Marder made 33 saves and tacked on an assist, and Henry Diamond scored twice for the 31st-seeded Warriors (8-12-1) in a preliminary round matchup at Foxboro Sports Center. Rob Herman scored the lone goal for the 34th-seeded Eagles (12-8-1). Foxborough faces second-seeded Lynnfield Wednesday in the Round of 32.

Advertisement

Girls’ hockey

Division 2 State

Matignon 3, Central Catholic 2 — Mia Moretti potted the winner in double overtime as the 31st-seeded Warriors (5-14-2) picked up a preliminary-round win at Stoneham Arena. Matignon will visit No. 15 Martha’s Vineyard (12-6-2) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Walpole 1, Boston Latin 0 — Katie Colleran scored with four seconds remaining in the second period and that was all the 32nd-seeded Timberwolves (8-9-4) needed to advance past No. 33 Boston Latin (10-10-1) and into the Round of 32, where Walpole will face top-seeded Archbishop Williams Wednesday.