Monday’s spring training report: A day in the sun for Jarren Duran

BREAKDOWN : Jarren Duran was 2 for 2 with a solo home run to left field and a double. He also made a difficult leaping catch against the wall in center field with the sun in his eyes. Bobby Dalbec continued his hot start, going 1 for 2 with a double. The Twins were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position against Kutter Crawford and seven relievers.

NEXT: The Sox hit the road to the east coast of Florida for their next two games. They face the Marlins in Jupiter at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday. Corey Kluber is scheduled to face Trevor Rogers. The game is on NESN+.

