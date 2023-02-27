Reading boys’ basketball concludes season sweep of Arlington with Jake Palm’s buzzer-beating bank shot in the Division 1 preliminary round

It worked out: the Rockets ran the length of the floor and got the ball to sophomore Jake Palm, who banked in a runner from the foul line at the buzzer to give the 36th-seeded Rockets their third win over the No. 27 Spy Ponders this season, 45-44, and send them to the Round of 32 in the MIAA Division 1 boys’ basketball tournament.

ARLINGTON — After Arlington’s Jayden Williams knocked down a free throw to put the Spy Ponders up by one with 8.9 seconds to go Monday night, Reading head coach Paul Morrissey didn’t call a timeout. Arlington’s halfcourt defense caused the Rockets problems all game, and he didn’t want to let them get set.

Advertisement

“I got enough of a look,” said Palm, who finished with 13 points. “Nothing was really going through my head — I was just trying to score and win the game.”

The Rockets (14-7) entered the fourth quarter down by 4 but went on a 7-0 run to take a 38-35 lead. After the Spy Ponders (13-8) briefly jumped back in front, the two teams went cold with the game tied at 43.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Williams (20 points, 13 in second half) drew a foul from Reading’s Aidan Bekkenhuis (13 points) on a drive to the lane, then split the free throws. At the other end, Palm grabbed a pass from senior James Murphy, drove, and finished.

Reading's James Murphy (12) goes up for a first-quarter shot against Arlington's Lincoln Fudge. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“He caught it and, in a good way, he didn’t think. He just played,” Morrissey said. “We’ve been telling him all year long just to play, and he did.”

As Middlesex League foes, the Rockets and Spy Ponders played twice during the regular season. Reading won both, with the second going to overtime.

“Obviously, they’re a really tough team to play against,” Palm said. “We just knew we had to be more physical than them. As a team, we came to the stage for that and we played really well.”

Advertisement

Sophomore Owen Haglund finished with 17 for the Spy Ponders, including 12 in the first half as Arlington led for most of the opening 16 minutes. Reading only led three times — a one-point second quarter lead, after its run at the start of the fourth, and most importantly, at the final horn.

“It’s the beauty of March,” Morrissey said. “It’s only February, but it felt like March.”