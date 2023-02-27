At Scouting Combine, NFL first turns some attention to matters of safety

The Scouting Combine kicks into high gear Tuesday, though there were plenty of team and league meetings across the hotels and conference-center ballrooms Monday.

In a town synonymous with auto racing, it’ll be future NFLers doing all their fine tuning for prospective employers this week.

In a morning session, the Competition Committee discussed several health and safety topics that included expanded use of the Guardian helmets, which linemen wore during the preseason last year, and the effects of the “hip drop” tackle technique.

The hip drop is when a defender holds a ball carrier’s hips or upper body and lifts his legs off the ground, dropping his body weight onto the ball carrier’s legs and trapping him under the tackler’s body, which often twists an ankle or knee as they both hit the ground.

For points of reference, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Dallas running back Tony Pollard both suffered late-season injuries on these plays.

Jeff Miller, the NFL’s executive vice president for health and safety innovation, said the committee is doing a deep dive to determine what action might be taken. It could be the hip drop technique goes the way of the horse collar tackle, which is now illegal.

“That’s the research that the Competition Committee challenged us to do at the end of the day, which is to see is it increasing in frequency? Is it increasing in terms of injury types?” said Miller.

“And so the way that we went about it thus far was to take a look at high ankle sprains, which we know is a really problematic injury, the time-loss injury for players, and studied that for a subset of plays and said, ‘OK, here’s what we see.’

“So we need to look at more teams, more plays, more years, more injuries, which is going to take some time to really get an appreciation for it. I think it was the feeling of the committee, because they know football, that the frequency of that tackle type is increasing and no reason not to believe that that’s true. But we want to figure a way to identify the scope of the problem so they can look for ways to fix it.”

As for the Guardian helmets, Miller said concussions were down 52 percent among the position groups (interior linemen, linebackers, tight ends) that used them during the preseason. The discussion centered on feasible ways to have more position groups wear the Guardians, which fit snugly over regular helmets.

“We’d expand it beyond the interior linemen and the linebacker,” said Miller. “So we were talking about the application for running back, certainly as well as for the wide receivers and secondary, again, conversation’s going on, but would probably have been a significant benefit for them as well.”

Here are five position groups to watch from a Patriots perspective the rest of the week.

▪ Offensive tackle (on-field workouts Sunday)

Tackle will be a big position of need (literally), and there are some really good ones in this class.

Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski is at the head of the class. An excellent tactician who combines leverage and hand placement to win battles, Skoronski has the skill set to jump into a starting spot.

Other names to watch: Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State), Dawand Jones (Ohio State), Broderick Jones (Georgia), Cody Mauch (North Dakota State).

▪ Receiver/tight end (on-field workouts Saturday)

Boston College’s Zay Flowers has excellent speed and route-running ability. He has bulked up to 183 pounds and risen up many draft boards.

Others names to watch: Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba (receiver), Southern Cal’s Jordan Addison (receiver), Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer (tight end), Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave (tight end).

▪ Cornerbacks/safety (on-field workouts Friday)

Illinois corner Devon Witherspoon (6 feet 1 inch, 180 pounds) is a long and lean defender with excellent short-area burst. He might be the most pro-ready corner of a deep bunch. Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown is a hard-hitting rover.

Other names to watch: Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez (cornerback), Penn State’s Joey Porter (cornerback), South Carolina’s Cam Smith (cornerback ), Alabama’s Brian Branch (safety), Georgia’s Christopher Smith II (safety).

▪ Linebacker (on-field workouts Thursday)

Iowa’s Jack Campbell (6-5, 246) is kind of a jack-of-all-trades type (bad pun intended). He could plug into multiple spots in the multiple schemes deployed by Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick.

Other names to watch: Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr., Alabama’s Henry To’oTo’o, Utah’s Mo Diabate, Clemson’s Trenton Simpson, Texas’s DeMarvion Overshown.

▪ Running back (on-field workouts Sunday)

Texas’s Bijan Robinson is beastly. The 6-foot, 220-pounder has a nice first step, sees openings in a flash, and can punish defenders silly enough to take him on. Additionally, he’s a nifty receiver. It’d be a huge surprise if the Patriots went running back at 14, but a Rhamondre Stevenson/Robinson 1-2 punch could be devastating.

Other names to watch: Blake Corum (Michigan), Zach Charbonnet (UCLA), Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama), Sean Tucker (Syracuse).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.