Sophomore Kat Cheesebro did what she always does, fueling Dartmouth girls’ basketball to a Division 2 preliminary-round win

“It definitely feels great. There were some nerves before the game that I hadn’t felt in a while,” Jalbert said. “It was definitely good to get it under the belt, for sure.”

Cheesebro racked up 28 points with 11 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 29th-seeded Dartmouth’s 58-41 home victory against No. 36 Middleborough, helping Brian Jalbert pick up a tournament win in his first year as head coach.

Kat Cheesebro is the engine for the Dartmouth girls’ basketball team, and the sophomore star was full steam ahead to start the Division 2 state tournament Monday.

Dartmouth (12-9) had beaten Middleborough (11-12) twice in the regular season and leaned on that knowledge to solve the Sachems’ challenging 2-3 zone defense. Senior Abbie Zuber also helped spearhead the Indians’ attack. Lila Peddie’s 10 points led Middleborough in the loss.

“The focus of the girls today was so noticeable, and over the weekend at practice,” Jalbert said. “They just did such a great job of preparing and getting ready for Middleborough, because Middleborough plays tough.”

Cheesebro averaged 22.8 points per game in the regular season to pace the Southeast Conference, and Jalbert praised the sophomore for her consistent approach to improvement. The sophomore arrives to school at 6:30 a.m. every day to get in extra practice. After Monday’s win, she left to check in on the Brockton-New Bedford game nearby.

“She just wants to constantly get better and is open-minded about getting better,” Jalbert said. “It’s nice to see; there’s no arrogance.”

Dartmouth will play at fourth-seeded Westwood in the first round at a date and time to be determined.

Division 1 State

Reading 61, Malden 13 — Brooke Pulpi scored 16 points and Molly Trahan added 14 points in a convincing preliminary round win for the No. 24 Rockets (12-9), who advance to face ninth-seeded Lexington (16-4) at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the first round.

Division 2 State

Hanover 73, Commerce 16 — Tess Madden (21 points), Noey Giardina (12 points), and Mary Kate Flynn (11 points) paced the No. 21 Hawks (15-5) in the preliminary round win.

Division 3 State

Apponequet 56, Shawsheen 41 — Ava Dixon tallied a career-high 22 points for the 29th-seeded Lakers (11-10) in a preliminary round home victory. Hannah Kuriscak added 15 points and CC Levrault scored 10. Apponequet visits fourth-seeded Rockland on Friday.

Quabbin 62, Lowell Catholic 49 — Catherine Antwi scored a career-high 36 points in her final high school game to become the fifth player in program history surpass 1,000 career points during a preliminary-round loss for the No. 35 Crusaders (10-9).

Division 5 State

Minuteman 67, Hampden Charter East 31 — Behind 16 points from Sabina Doyle and 13 from Muji Vader, the 19th-seeded Mustangs (19-2) won their first playoff game in a decade to set up a first-round matchup with No. 14 Carver (9-13) at 6 p.m. on Thursday.